The FIA ​​World Council meeting in Paris on Wednesday made some changes for the World Endurance Championship.

In view of 2022, the Technical Regulations concerning the Hypercar Class – which as we know include both LMH and LMDh cars thanks to the ACO / IMSA convergence – have been approved.

The limitation of tests for Hypercars entering the second year of homologation is then confirmed, as had already been said some time ago, in order to limit costs.

Finally, there is also a small change to the scoring system, which no longer provides for the allocation of bonuses for those who finish races outside the Top 10.

Previously, in fact, 1 point was given to those who completed the 8 and 24 Hours events, and 0.5 to those who reached the 6 Hours finish line, which will no longer be provided.