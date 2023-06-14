Last weekend, on the occasion of the 24h of Le Mans, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship made it official that from next year there will be only two Classes: Hypercar and LMGT3.

It is known that Lamborghini Squadra Corse will have an LMDh car on track in the first category, represented by Iron Lynx, but obviously there is every intention of also lining up among the GT3s that will take the place of the current GTEs, taking advantage of the priority in the entries granted by FIA and Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

In fact, at the beginning of the season the brand new Huracán GT3 EVO2 made its debut, presented on the occasion of the Portimão Grand Final at the end of 2022 and which we illustrated it to you thanks to the engineer Leonardo Galante.

The Auto del Toro is engaged all over the world with the private and reference teams of the manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese and 6 months after its debut we were able to take stock of what has been and what will be with Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport of Lamborghini, who in this interview with Motorsport.com and other media explained what the objectives of the season are.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Paul Belletti

The Huracán GT3 EVO2 made its debut struggling at Daytona, but also managed to win in the DTM; how do you rate it today?

“Certainly the first part of the season had ups and downs linked to a series of circumstances. The Balance of Performance heavily conditioned us at the beginning, but it’s part of the game. It’s a new car with complexities that bring advantages in terms of driveability, but at the same time requires the promoters to review the patterns of the vehicle that has raced in the last 4-5 years.The fact that the initial BoP was conservative, like at Daytona and Sebring, to then arrive at something more aligned and correct for what the car’s potential is, they allowed us to fight for the positions that count”.

Are you happy with the results?

“In IMSA at our debut with Iron Lynx we obtained two fourth places doing exceptional races, in the DTM we already won a round with Pole Position, in the GTWC at Monza we got on the podium and also at Paul Ricard we could have fought for the Top3, but we there were tires delamination problems on the #63, while on other cars the choice of brake pads didn’t pay off. And in any case we achieved a podium in the Silver Cup. Let’s say that the car is new for everyone: us, the promoters, the teams , so it requires a period of time and adjustment for all parties involved to understand it and make the most of it”.

Even at the Nordschleife you started very well, then what happened?

“At the 24h of the Nürburgring we unfortunately suffered from problems with the tires which heavily conditioned us at the start of the event, despite having a very reliable and competitive car, managed by the ABT Motorsport team which is another of this year’s novelties, with which we are getting to know each other”.

Giorgio Sanna, Director of Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini Super Trofeo

So the budget is halfway through…

“The halfway point of the season will be the 24h of Spa, preceded by the Watkins Glen round. We hope to make up for it in IMSA, then in July we will draw the balance. To date it is partially positive, on some tracks it has proved to be a fast and competitive car , it’s a matter of everyone developing everything. Let’s say that the glass is half full, we trust that the experience gained can help us capitalize for next year”.

Did you set yourself a goal at the beginning of the year?

“The Huracán is a project that is beginning to have its age. The goal of the project was to create the EVO2 package by raising the bar to be able to arrive with the right competitiveness until 2025. The braking system is completely new, as is the “aerodynamics and the engine. The drivers are happy, both gentlemen and PROs, obviously its complexity requires a break-in period, but in the complex moments the car has shown that it is there. As in all sports, you have to put all the elements together to bring home a positive result”.

Do you think you can fight for the podium and victory at the 24h of Spa?

“I think the BoP adopted at Paul Ricard was correct and the car proved to be competitive. We need to try to start a little further in Qualifying, but in a 24h context, reliability will be fundamental and not making mistakes by the I am very happy with the work done by the Iron Lynx, K-Pax, GRT and Barwell teams who have it in hand in this series”.

Photo by: AG Photo

What do you think of the new rule related to the Safety Car, with the subdivision into Classes and doubling?

“I see it very well, I’m always in favor of anything that increases the show by keeping the race open until the end. The Americans are masters of this. Today, thanks to the increase in technology and driver performance, the 24h have become sprint races. which is very nice. On the other hand, it is bad that with 10h to go the contenders for success are already outlined. In Daytona, for example, we have 22h of management and 2h of real competition; this involves revolutions in the standings and suspense until the chess flag. In the end, sport is also entertainment”.

How have these first months of Iron Lynx been?

“We’re getting along extremely well, with a great collaborative relationship on strategies and objectives. It’s up to us to put the team in a position to work at its best, which we are committed to doing every weekend. Both in the GT area and in terms of LMDh projection, very confident of having found an extremely professional structure that shares our sporting and managerial vision”.

Iron Lynx also has the Iron Dames project, a first for your landscape…

“All Automobili Lamborghini and myself are particularly proud to have an entirely female program within us. We are aware that this will also be an apprenticeship season in the GTWC for the Iron Dames with the Huracan GT3 EVO2 in view of the next major series. given that the GTEs will disappear. We are also building something with them to capitalize on in the coming years, given that we are talking about a medium-long term programme”.

#83 Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting Photo by: AG Photo

The FIA ​​WEC will pass precisely to the LMGT3 class, how will you deal with it?

“Lamborghini will be involved with Iron Lynx in the WEC, but the programmes, cars and drivers will be announced in the coming months. We will certainly also give maximum support to the Iron Dames program because we strongly believe in the involvement of women in motorsport; let us not forget that in Squadra Corse over 40% of the staff are female, so the vision is very aligned.”

The WEC has confirmed that it will give priority to Hypercar entrants also to have cars in LMGT3; Will the cars possibly also be managed by other teams?

“Yes, we already know that places will be very limited and with two cars per manufacturer. We welcome them if they increase given the high number of requests we have, then we will define the strategies. However, there is not only the World Championship, but also the ELMS, Asian Le Mans Series, GTWC and IMSA, which are strategic platforms.”

Is there any possibility of expanding the DTM programs or at the 24h Nürburgring?

“We would love to, the German market is very important to us. We are extremely satisfied with how SSR Performance has started working with us, but just look at the results of Oschersleben. The will to extend the presence is there, clearly the DTM is an extremely professional and expensive championship from all points of view. We will have to give ourselves priorities, but in the coming months we will work on future strategies and together with the Nürburgring we would like to have 2-3 reference cars”.

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper, Nicki Thiim Photo by: Markus Toppmoller

How did you take the news that ADAC would manage the DTM with a possible merger with GT Masters?

“I saw it right from the start, ADAC has always done a great job and for me the GT Masters has always been one of the most demanding, tough and successful championships in Europe in the Sprint arena. The DTM under ADAC management is nothing more than a GT Masters to the nth degree, I was favorably impressed at the first event in Oschersleben, where I saw the DTM public associated with an organization that goes well with the GT3 category, with a compelling and particular format, but keeping the same philosophy as other series. It’s fundamental for the manufacturers, we use the same tyres, BoP and there are no separate management or technical evolutions”.

In view of the advent of the GT3 in the WEC, do you think we proceed in the same way?

“I really hope this is the case, with as much convergence as possible with the current GT3s that race all over the world. IMSA has already done it and successfully, I hope it will also happen with ACO because manufacturers and teams need technical and economic stability “.

In the WEC, however, you will have Goodyear tyres, how do you see this change?

“It’s another good news. We are available to collaborate with them, like all the other manufacturers. They are welcome, but the important thing is to have a single supplier, then understanding how their product will marry with the car makes everything more compelling from us and the teams, that’s part of our job.”

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean, Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli Photo by: Bob Meyer

Are you satisfied with the new official riders?

“Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean have been hired mainly for the LMDh. Daniil has the possibility with Prema to gain important experience in LMP2 together with Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli. Romain has already done a couple of races in GT3 with us, giving him the opportunity to become part of the Lamborghini family, but obviously the priority for him will be the LMDh tests in projection 2024. We will see if there will be other opportunities, also knowing that he is very busy in IndyCar.I am happy with Jordan Pepper, who we already knew and on which we are aiming a lot for the future in GT3. And then Leonardo Pulcini’s first tests also satisfied me a lot”.

How did the idea of ​​taking Kvyat and Grosjean come about?

“Everything came naturally, we looked for each other. We wanted drivers who brought important experience gained in F1 that could help us develop a completely new car for us. These prototypes are the closest cars to what F1 is of today, with hybrid technology, which is new and complex for us. Destiny wanted us to find each other, both boys impressed me with their humility and great motivation. Despite everything, they seem like kids, which is fundamental for me. we wanted to be alternatives, but to have drivers who wanted to write history together with Lamborghini. Both are aware of this.”

From an LMDh point of view, will you hire other pilots?

“Of course, the WEC and IMSA crews will be communicated at the end of the season. Three drivers will be in America alone and the other three in the World Championship, then we will combine the two cars for the 24 hours of Daytona and Le Mans. Two are missing. but you will know their names later on.”