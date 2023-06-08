



After yesterday's one-two in Qualifying with Antonio Fuoco ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi it is natural that there are high expectations in Ferrari in view of this Hyperpole.

Ferrari dreams of pole position

After yesterday’s one-two in Qualifying with Antonio Fuoco ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi it is natural that there are high expectations in Ferrari in view of this Hyperpole. We’ll see if Toyota will be able to respond and possibly if there will be any surprises from the other manufacturers.

Session in progress

20.23 – Space ride for Fire despite the traffic: 3″22″9.

20.21 – Lap canceled for Pier Guidi, Fuoco is nine tenths ahead in T2, but there is traffic in T3.

20.20 – 3’23″4 Pier Guidi’s new reference, Fuoco is very fast in T1.

20.18 – Now in T2 he has an advantage of 60 thousandths.

20.17 – Pier Guidi relaunches, he pays himself 67 thousandths in T1. He has a nice trail from the Cadillac now on the Hunaudières.

20.15 – Pit stops for both Toyotas.

20.14 – For now, Ferraris are impregnable for Toyota and Cadillac.

20.13 – Time canceled for Chatin due to non-compliance with track-limits.

20.12 – Chatin takes the lead in the LMP2 class.

11.20 – Pier Guidi returns to the pits, Fuoco closes 8 thousandths behind his brand mate.

20.10 – Nielsen racing ahead in LMP2 for now, Corvette leading with Keating in GTE-AM.

20.09 – 3’23″897 for Pier Guidi who is already below pole 2022. Fuoco is second at 301 thousandths, Pier Guidi made the difference in the third sector in the Porsche curves.

20.07 – Pier Guidi in 31″9 is the fastest at T1, Fuoco pays a few thousandths, Bamber already knows that the lap will be canceled for not respecting the track-limits.

20.06 – The drivers: Kobayashi and Hartley for the Toyotas, Fuoco and Pier Guidi for the Ferraris, Bamber and Bourdais for the Cadillacs, Nasr with the Porsche.

20.05 – The first timed laps begin.

20.03 – The 499P #50 of Fuoco is very ‘low’, sparks from the bottom at the second esse of the Hunaudières.

20.01 – 24 cars on the track, 8 per class. 30°C the air temperature, 40°C that of the asphalt.

20.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, the hunt for pole position begins.

19.55 – The two Toyotas are already lined up ready to enter the track, behind them the Ferrari #51.

19.50 – Ferrari one-two also in the third free practice session held today.

19.30 – Let’s start our report by sharing the results of yesterday’s Qualifying, a session that saw the two Ferrari 499Ps in the lead in the Hypercar class divided by 199 thousandths.