Porsche's double commitment in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship is represented not only by the 963 LMDh in the Hypercar Class, but also by the two 911 GT3.R 992s entered in the LMGT3 Class.

Manthey Racing will take care of the Weissach vehicles, the #91 EMA branded by Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring and Richard Lietz, and the #92 of Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm and Klaus Bachler with the colors of Pure Rxcing.

It will not be a simple challenge that awaits teams and drivers, but in this season of transition from GTE to GT3 it could not be missed, as the very expert Lietz was quick to underline in the meeting with journalists attended by Motorsport.com.

#92 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R: Alex Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler, #91 Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz Photo by: Manthey Racing

“I've been part of the WEC since the first season, I missed one last year and so I'm very happy to be back in action,” smiles the Austrian.

“I believe it is also very important to be present in this first year of change, in order to learn and understand well how the new category works.”

“I think it's good news, also because I believe that GT3s are already well established all over the world, but giving these cars the opportunity to race in the WEC and at Le Mans is a further boost for the category.”

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Richard Lietz Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The 40-year-old has been around for a long time now and has learned to fully understand the world of GT and who is part of it. Getting back into action in the top flight was something he couldn't pass up and he was also happy that there are new faces in the league.

“Not everyone can be present in the Hypercar Class and for the WEC it made sense to open the LMGT3 category to Bronze and gentlemen drivers, who are practically always behind the wheel of this type of car all over the world.”

“In the past we have been able to see that manufacturers come and go in an official capacity, which is why I say that it was an intelligent choice to open up to GT3s, which are customer cars managed entirely privately by the teams, as is the case for us in Manthey Racing. I think so an important step forward for the championship and for the drivers themselves.”

“GT3s are allowed in a lot of championships, such as IMSA, Asian Le Mans Series, GT World Challenge and so on, and in these series we have already been able to clash with several of the drivers present in the WEC today.”

“The only thing to do will be to give your best to try to win, it won't matter who's in front of you and you'll just have to think about overtaking them. It's nice that there are new faces and new teams, like ours for example; everyone has the chance to race at Le Mans and dream of success.”

“From the teams' point of view, it was also an advantage because it became easier to find the budget, also through the drivers, to sign up.”

#91 Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz Photo by: Manthey Racing

Lietz, as mentioned, has raced in the World Championship more or less with all the Porsches and is now preparing to take not only the team by the hand, but also his new colleagues at the wheel.

“I have two new teammates: Yasser has more experience, while Morris is young, but has already won the Carrera Cup, so I think the lineup is strong.”

“And let's not forget that above all we need the endurance spirit, we share a seat and we must have a single objective, both in the development of the car and as a result at the end of the race”.

“I'm also very curious to see how the new BoP will work and how we will behave with the new team, making its debut in the category. I hope everyone is ready because it will be a very tight challenge, in order to have good races and a good championship” .