The 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last race of the 2022 season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for Team Penske.

The US team had registered in the LMP2 Class with the Oreca-07-Gibson # 5 for the trio formed by Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr and Emmanuel Collard, up to now authors of an eighth place in the category in Sebring and a fourth in Spa -Francorchamps.

As is well known, however, Penske is also working hard on the development of the Porsche LMDh – with Cameron and Nasr – and at this moment it becomes essential to concentrate all resources on the Weissach-based project.

# 5 Team Penske Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2: Dane Cameron, Emmanuel Collard, Felipe Nasr Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“We are very pleased with the adventure in the WEC this year and with the time we have made the most of it,” said the president, Tim Cindric.

“As an organization, we didn’t have much experience in the WEC, so racing the races in 2022 allowed us to learn the tracks, the rules and understand how a race weekend works.”

“We were able to gather a lot of information over the course of the first two races and we expect to learn even more at Le Mans.”

“Fortunately, our LMDh program is progressing rapidly, so we need to focus on that to make sure we are ready for the start of the 2023 season.”