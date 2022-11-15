This time Davide failed to get the better of Goliath and Alpine ended the 2022 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in second place both among Drivers and Constructors.

The challenge against Toyota for the top of the Hypercar Class was unequal from the beginning, considering the technical differences that the old A480-Gibson LMP1 had against the new Japanese GR010 Hybrid, something that had already been seen last season.

Nicolas Lapierre, André Negrão and Matthieu Vaxivière did everything possible to get a good figure and all in all they succeeded in a great way, also because over the course of the season it was clear that the infamous Balance of Performance was not always favorable to the managed car by the Signatech Team.

Already on the occasion of the 24h of Le Mans the feeling that the presence on the grid of a prototype of the previous generation was ‘uncomfortable’ – moreover able to win the opening of the season at Sebring – had manifested itself, therefore the values ​​of the BoP had assumed contours that Toyota itself has admitted to be decidedly in his favor, rather than the French.

The fact that we got to play the last race of the championship for both titles, with other success posted in Monza, was a half miracle, but the feeling that had been lingering for some time was that it would hardly be possible to accept an LMP1 by now. museum capable of defeating the cars of the future.

“The result is logical, even if we regret that there has not been the battle we all hoped for. We immediately understood that we would be in trouble in the traffic. We tried to manage everything in the best possible way and, once again, the drivers and the team. they did a great job, “admits team principal Philippe Sinault.

“We have to savor this moment. We have no reason to be disappointed at the end of a superb season with two wins, five podiums, a reliability record and no mistakes on our part.”

Underlining the skill of the team in coping with an adverse situation from many points of view, it should also be noted that the admission of the Alpine LMP1 to the FIA ​​WEC could also have been avoided if a priori it could not be given a way to fight on equal terms with rivals.

However, this experience was very important for the French company, which will now face a season in LMP2, focusing in parallel on the design and development of the new LMDh that we will see in action in 2024.

“This two-year adventure has triggered a positive dynamic around our project, which bodes well for the future with the full involvement of the Alpine brand. All this only reinforces our desire for future challenges!”, Concludes Sinault.

Podium: third place # 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Passing the word to the drivers, the Lapierre / Negrão / Vaxivière trio gave everything they could at the wheel of the # 36 and while not making any mistakes, in the end the title was a chimera.

The disappointment of not having been able to dream that much is mitigated by the podium achieved in Sakhir, especially thanks to the problems experienced by Peugeot.

“It was certainly a difficult race, but the result is quite logical and in Toyota they deserved this victory. It is normal that they are Champions, only the way they won was a bit frustrating. battle, they were much faster and had a longer range, so they also struggled less in traffic, “says Lapierre speaking to Motorsport.com.

“It’s not for me to judge the BoP, but we certainly suffered. If you look, we were close to Peugeot because they had more tire degradation. We could have just fought with the 9X8s, but Toyota was out of reach.”

# 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

“We expected the gap from them after qualifying, when we were 1” 5 behind. It was almost written that they would have an advantage, we hoped we could do a little better, but nothing. And I believe that winning like this, however, was not good for us drivers and probably not for the fans either. “

“The show was not the best, but we must look forward, be happy with what we have done this season, because we have been good. Now we turn the page, let’s face a new challenge”.

“In all cases, congratulations to Toyota, he had a good season with a fast and competitive car, without any problems and with excellent strategies.

# 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson LMP1: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Negrão adds: “I would like to congratulate all the members of the team: my teammates, the engineers, the mechanics and our collaborators. We had a great season, with the fantastic victories at Sebring and Monza, but also the podiums at Spa, Fuji and finally in Bahrain this weekend “.

“It was fantastic to compete with such fierce rivals until the last race. Now is the time to say goodbye to the A480. It is a great car that we have learned a lot with over the past two years. I am proud and happy to have been part of this great adventure”.

Vaxivière comments: “It has been an overall positive season. We have made progress, as evidenced by our first two victories in some great battles this year. We have tried to give ourselves a chance by doing what we do best.”

“We were there when we needed it. Our reliability was also flawless, as we finished our twelve races with the A480 between 2021 and 2022. We can therefore be proud of the work done and the improvements achieved in this second. season in the premier category! “