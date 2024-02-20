Lamborghini will officially have two SC63s at the start of the 24h of Le Mans, as confirmed by the entry list released on Monday by the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

In addition to the LMDh #63 on a Ligier chassis managed by Iron Lynx which will race all season in the Hypercar Class with Edoardo Mortara/Daniil Kvyat/Mirko Bortolotti, the Circuit de la Sarthe will also feature the protagonist in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the trio Matteo Cairoli/Romain Grosjean /Andrea Caldarelli, branded with #19 for the occasion.

Over the weekend the maximum endurance series will open its doors with the Prologue tests scheduled on the Lusail International Circuit, with the 1812 Km of Qatar to follow on March 2nd.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini Iron Lynx, the SC63 already homologated, completed testing at Sebring last week with the IMSA crew and is now ready for its double debut, both in the World Championship and in the American series in the GTP Class, precisely at the 12h which will have place on the Florida track.

Lamborghini SC63 Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

“We can't wait to debut in the WEC with this new reality, developing a completely new car and program from scratch is always challenging, and we've come a long way to get to the point where we are, ready to make our first outing against rivals in the Prologue”, declared Track Activities Manager, Emmanuel Esnault.

“We are aware that there is still a lot of work to do. Racing is always different from testing and there are things that cannot be simulated. Luckily we have three extraordinary and incredibly good drivers guiding us, and this is a very important resource indeed to count on for our first competitive race.”