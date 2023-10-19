While Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx continue to prepare the track debut of the LMDh SC63 which will take place in 2024 between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, the upper levels of the Toro sports section are working to complete the two crews that will have to take the two on track Italian prototypes.

Two important names have emerged from the shortlist of candidates for the two seats and could be the right ones for the future: Matteo Cairoli and Edoardo Mortara. We used the conditional because, it is worth underlining, according to what Motorsport.com gathered, both have not yet signed anything with Lamborghini, although they are considered two concrete options.

Cairoli and Mortara tested the SC63 LMDh in a test carried out by Lamborghini on the Jerez de la Frontera track dedicated to the memory of Angel Nieto. Both, free from contractual constraints, were able to get in touch with the rebuilt car after the accident involving Mirko Bortolotti at Paul Ricard.

Edoardo Mortara has been racing in FIA Formula E for 6 seasons. The last of these was with Maserati MSG Racing, however leaving at the end of the year. In the previous 5 years, however, he defended the colors of the Venturi team. In 2024, however, he will race for Mahindra Racing and will be the new teammate of Nyck De Vries, former AlphaTauri driver.

Matteo Cairoli, on the other hand, has spent much of his career defending the colors of Porsche in various GT categories, starting with the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. His victory at the 2021 24 Hours of Nurburgring was splendid with the Porsche 911 GT3 R of the Manthey Racing team shared with Kevin Estre, Lars Kern and Michael Christensen.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Lamborghini currently has the following drivers under contract: Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti. This is why Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx are working to complete the two crews made up of three drivers who will race between the World Endurance and Imsa.

Lamborghini will put one prototype per category on the track, which will meet for the only time in 2024 at the 101st edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

During its testing programme, Lamborghini recently debuted Romain Grosjean in the SC63 LMDh. The Swiss driver, who raced in IndyCar with the Andretti team in 2023, had already been made official by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company almost a year ago, as the first driver of the LMDh project.

Grosjean tested the prototype on Spain’s Almeria track last week, before Lamborghini had Cairoli and Mortara test the car. Romain has put together around 2000 kilometres, working in particular on reliability in long runs and on data collection with a view to developing the car.

Lamborghini’s tests, after the last period spent carrying them out in the Old Continent, will move to the United States. We remind you that the homologation of the car for IMSA will take place through a series of tests organized in North America, while the absolute race debut of the SC63 will take place in Lusail, Qatar, the first race of the 2024 WEC.