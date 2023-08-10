Lamborghini Squadra Corse has officially started development work on the SC63, the LMDh prototype that it will take to action in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and in the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

After the presentation that took place at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, to which the Sant’Agata Bolognese company brought a showcar to be exhibited to the public in England, the first example built on a Ligier chassis was completed and put on the track.

In the first Shakedown, the men of the reference team, Iron Lynx, and the Toro technicians checked that everything was in order in the first kilometers traveled with this sophisticated hybrid car.

Now the tests continue at Imola and in these days the SC63 is going round on the ups and downs of the Santerno to begin a real work of understanding the vehicle by the riders, mechanics and engineers, as well as setting up everything that requires both the hybrid system mated to the 3.8-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, which aerodynamics.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh in the Imola tests Photo by: David Cavazza

This morning at 9:08 the car was started, which in a completely black carbon livery and with the beautiful #63 on the side and the Iron Lynx writing on the fin of the bonnet covered the first installation lap with Andrea Caldarelli at the wheel. who after a few minutes of pit stop is back in action for another four laps.

In addition to the different coloring, we can see some first small changes to the car’s aerodynamics, with four flaps appearing on the roof of the passenger compartment in front of the bonnet air intake and different central attachments of the rear wing flap.

As Lamborghini Squadra Corse Manager Giorgio Sanna explained to Motorsport.com, the championship debut is expected in the WEC in Qatar in March 2024; in the meantime, the tests will continue at the rate of one test a week before arriving at homologation, so it will be a very hot summer, as will the autumn months for the SC63 and its riders.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh in the Imola tests Photo by: David Cavazza

The officers already confirmed in the project are the aforementioned Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti (who will shoot in the afternoon), Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean, who will be joined by two others soon and one of the names that is becoming more and more insistent is that of Raffaele Marciello, who, however, before announcing his future commitments, will have to finish those with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in November.

Meanwhile at Imola there is no Grosjean, who will be involved in IndyCar next weekend, therefore remained in the United States.