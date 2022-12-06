Lamborghini had promised another big name for the driver line-up that will be called upon to bring the LMDh to the track starting from the 2020 WEC season and it kept its word: this morning the sports section of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company announced the signing of Romain Grosjean.

The Swiss driver left Formula 1 at the end of 2021 and found space in IndyCar, but in recent weeks he was contacted by Lamborghini and the negotiations immediately took the right turn.

A few phone calls and a brief exchange of emails between Romain and Giorgio Sanna, head of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, were enough to convince him and take him to Sant’Agata Bolognese right away. A heavy name in terms of talent and experience, which will be of great use both in the development of the LMDh and in bringing it to competition between the WEC and IMSA in just over a year.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini SpA See also James Rodríguez: the last minute option to change club

Grosjean’s debut as an official Lamborghini driver will soon take place in the IMSA GTD PRO category. First appointment at the 24 Hours of Daytona 2023, scheduled for January 28 to 29 on the oval located in Daytona Beach, Florida. He will race at the wheel of the new Huracan GT3 EVO2 presented a few weeks ago and will share it with three other drivers. Two of these are Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.

The Huracan GT3 EVO2 will be that of the Iron Lynx team, the same one with which it will also take part in the events held at Sebring and Petit Le Mans. In those events he will get used to sharing a car with other teammates, to find the best compromise in set-up to try to get the best possible result.

Grosjean, from spring onwards, will also have a very important task: that of developing the LMDh which will be unveiled in the month of May. He will take part in the development tests to prepare the prototype and have it arrive at the beginning of 2024, the debut year, as ready as possible. He is the third driver announced by Lamborghini who will have the task of racing at the wheel of the LMDh starting from 2024. The other two drivers already announced by Lamborghini are Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli.

Romain Grosjean, Lamborghini Squadra Corse Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

“It is an honor for me to join the Lamborghini family, an iconic brand for those who love sports cars,” commented Grosjean after the official announcement of his arrival at Lamborghini.

“Furthermore, I am particularly happy to make its debut at Daytona with the latest evolution of the Huracán GT3, which has collected many successes in recent editions, entrusted to a team like Iron Lynx together with talented companions. I’m sure it will be a great discovery for me. Then I’m happy to contribute to the development of the LMDh car, which I was lucky enough to see and it’s really beautiful”.

“We are very proud to have Romain on the 2023 Factory Drivers roster,” commented Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport. “Romain is a very expert and fast driver, an ideal profile for Squadra Corse which in 2023 will be engaged both on the racing fields with the Huracan GT3 EVO2 and in the first phase of development of the LMDh prototype”.

Born in Geneva, Grosjean raced a total of 10 seasons in F1 for Renault, Lotus and Haas before his recent move to Indycar. The Swiss driver with French license also boasts a very important and successful career in single-seaters between Formula 3 Euroseries (2007), AutoGP (2010) and GP2 (2011). In his career, Grosjean has already raced in closed-wheel cars in the 2010 FIA GT1, winning his debut in the Yas Marina round.