After the historic Top 10 on debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Lamborghini Squadra Corse is preparing to tackle the second part of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season, which will take place this weekend at the iconic Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil.

Once again, Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara and Daniil Kvyat will be driving the #63 Lamborghini SC63 on the track.

The Team Lamborghini Iron Lynx crew, after having made excellent progress during the first four championship events, will aim to further improve their performance in the first South American round.

Building on the great reliability demonstrated in recent months, Team Lamborghini Iron Lynx will now focus on qualifying performance.

With the sister car competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, single-lap pace improved significantly at the 6 Hours of the Glen in June and the data collected will be put to good use in South America.

Interlagos will represent a huge challenge for all teams competing in the FIA ​​WEC, as the circuit has not been on the calendar since the inaugural season in 2012. Few drivers, including Kvyat, can boast having raced there in the past.

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Discovering Interlagos

The Sao Paulo circuit, named after the late Brazilian driver José Carlos Pace, is 4,309 meters long and has 15 corners. It is one of the few tracks to be driven counterclockwise and is located around two lakes: for this reason it is also known by the nickname “Interlagos”.

The layout offers a challenging mix of technical corners, ups and downs and long stretches of high-speed racing. The best overtaking opportunities are at the first corner (the “S do Senna”), the fourth (the “Descida do Lago”) and the twelfth (Junção). Traffic management will play a key role during the race, especially in the central sector.

Kvyat had his say ahead of the weekend, with the Russian feeling very positive: “I’m really looking forward to the Interlagos weekend. It’s a nice track, quite short, but I think it offers a good opportunity to take on some interesting corners; like “S do Senna”, which is really impressive compared to the TV images.”

“The high-speed corners, like turns eight and nine, are quite fun and it will be a pleasure to experience them with the Lamborghini SC63. There will be more challenges than I had in Formula 1, it will be an interesting weekend.”

“In the first half of the season I think it was very important to get the first top 10 finish, especially in such a prestigious context as Le Mans. We have all worked hard together since the beginning of the year and we are proving to have a solid technical package that, of course, we are still trying to develop and improve.”

“We still have to understand which updates are worth giving importance to because these are where our leap in quality will come from. I hope they can make the car faster because we have achieved solid results, but to reach the top of the standings we need them.”

“What can we do? Track time has been our real goal this season, as we don’t have much of it during the championship. We need to use every minute we have to work on the set-up and, as it’s our first time at Interlagos, we don’t have a base to start from yet, but that’s also true for almost everyone else.”

“The challenge is that we don’t have a huge amount of data compared to the competition, but we will use the testing to make small changes to the car set-up ahead of qualifying and the race.”

#85 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2: Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The LMGT3 category will also be present, with two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2s at the start. The #85 Iron Dames, with Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, will aim to grab its first podium of the season, after two consecutive fifth places at Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans.

Iron Lynx’s #60, with the trio formed by Matteo Cressoni, Franck Perera and Claudio Schiavoni, will also be looking for redemption after an unfortunate weekend in the French marathon.