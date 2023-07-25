The last few wires connected, checking that everything was properly arranged. A button pressed and, from the silence, the first heartbeat. Indeed, the first roar.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has fired up the engine of its LMDh for the first time, the SC63 which was presented last July 13 and which will make its debut in the next Endurance season, 2024, between the World Endurance Championship, IMSA and, of course, the 24 Hours of Le Mans which is part of the 2024 WEC calendar.

The 3.8-litre biturbo V8 came to life for the first time today and the team, through its pages on the main social networks, released a short 20-second video in which it documents the fire-up that took place, the ignition of the heart of the prototype on a Ligier chassis which will soon start the first tests on the track.

The team in charge of proceeding with the development of the prototype and then taking it to the race will be Iron Lynx, as already announced in November last year. The very ambitious team will have a dedicated headquarters in the United States to dedicate themselves both to the commitment in the IMSA GTP class and in the WEC.

The engine fired up this afternoon by Lamborghini Squadra Corse adopts a “Cold V” configuration, i.e. with the two turbos mounted on the outside of the two cylinder banks so as to make them easier to cool and fuel, also allowing the car’s center of gravity to be lowered.

The work done by Lamborghini over the last few months has led the team to work a lot on the benches in the factory to try to speed up the preparation of the engine and the car in general and thus get it as ready as possible for the first tests on the track.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s motorsport director, told Motorsport.com that the SC63 will be tested once a week starting from its début on the track, to then make its first race next year in Qatar, the first round of the WEC of the season. The car will subsequently also make its first outing in IMSA.