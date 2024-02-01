Lamborghini has completed the homologation of the SC63 LMDh and will continue testing in the coming weeks in preparation for its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The 2024 season of the top endurance series will start on 1-2 March with the 1812 Km of Qatar, preceded the week before by the Prologue tests.

After the many tests carried out since last summer, the hybrid prototype managed by Iron Lynx has received definitive approval from the FIA ​​technicians, while previously the approval had also been obtained from the IMSA SportsCar Championship, in which the first release was expected at Sebring.

The chassis that will be sent to Lusail for the first round of the World Championship has already been tested briefly at Magny Cours and will first pass through Spain, while the so-called 'test car' will go around the United States to do an endurance test on the bumpy Florida track , waiting for the official racing example to arrive.

“We still have a lot of work to do, the program is ambitious because, as is known, we will have one car in the WEC and the other in IMSA, and we are still busy with testing,” said Emmanuel Esnault, Director of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx LMDh project , in the meeting with journalists organized by the WEC in which Motorsport.com took part.

“We will do three days of testing in Barcelona and three in Sebring. The car was recently homologated, so we will approach the season with great humility, knowing the rivals we will have on the grid, who have already been involved in endurance racing for some time” .

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

The growth of members in both championships puts the House of the Bull in the position of having to start, rightly, ambitiously, but without the frenzy of forging ahead, with the awareness that it will have to take one step at a time in an increasingly beautiful world, but also difficult to manage.

From this point of view, it will be up to the competent bodies to evaluate the situations and adopt the best possible Balance of Performance to make everything balanced.

“It's nice to see that the starting grid is growing, it's the result of many years of work between IMSA and FIA, and the fact that the numbers of manufacturers involved in both series are increasing is confirmation that the LMDh platform is very attractive” .

“At the moment I think the dynamics are positive and when you see everyone coming it's clear that we have to have a good and equal fight on the track. I think it's the best era of endurance.”

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Ligier Automotive was chosen as chassis builder by Lamborghini Squadra Corse for its SC63 and Esnault says he is very happy with this option, which gives everyone the opportunity to work according to their own wishes.

“Once the LMDh platform had been chosen, it was necessary to understand which chassis to have; considering the short time available, it was important for Lamborghini to have a partner who could concentrate 100% on the project.”

“Ligier has a great tradition and experience in the world of racing and endurance, it knows this field and what it takes, so it was the ideal choice for us.”