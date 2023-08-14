Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx have completed the first ever test session of the new SC63 LMDh, the prototype with which they will race in the WEC and IMSA starting in 2024.

Motorsport.com had documented in real time the first laps made by the SC63 on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari track in Imola, with Andrea Caldarelli at the wheel.

In the two days in which the car lapped on the asphalt of the Emilian track, in addition to Caldarelli, Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti also tasted its qualities, i.e. three regular drivers already officially announced by the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer.

Caldarelli, Bortolotti and Kvyat totaled a total of 1500 kilometers in the two days of testing on the banks of the Santerno river, focusing on different areas for the development of the prototype which, at Imola, ran in a completely black livery, devoid of the official colors with which it is was unveiled on the day of the official presentation.

Iron Lynx, together with the three pilots mentioned above, have worked on the calibration of various components. In particular of the engine, being the first racing ‘heart’ developed internally by Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

Not only the engine, because the Xtrac gearbox was also the subject of the care of the engineers and the tests of the three pilots. This is a standard component, which equips all LMDhs, but which can be customized according to the requirements of each car in terms of ratios and differential.

Great work was also done on the calibration of the speed limiter and traction control, not counting the tests carried out on the brake system, engine cooling and various tests dedicated to aerodynamics.

“It’s the first time we’ve been involved in such a big project starting from scratch. There are many people working together and the first task is to create the right atmosphere and build a team,” said Andrea Piccini, managing director and team principal of Iron Lynx.

“Since we brought the car out of the pits at Vallelunga last week, the drivers have reported an overall positive feeling. We haven’t had any major problems so far, and step by step we are doing longer stints, learning the car and becoming more There’s still a long way to go, a lot of debugging and development is needed, but the first impression is definitely positive!”

The SC63 will be back on track very soon. He will do it first in France and then in Belgium, respectively at Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps, to continue his development. At the wheel there will always be the official pilots of the Italian brand. These tests will all be held in August, therefore in the next 2 weeks.

