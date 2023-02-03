Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz will race together again in 2023, but they will no longer do it for the Prema team but with WRT. The two riders were made official this morning, thus becoming the new teammates of the already made official Rui Andrade.

The three drivers will share the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson number 41, while as far as the WRT car number 31 is concerned, the only driver confirmed to date is Sean Gelael.

Robert has already raced for WRT. He did it in 2021, racing in the European Le Mans Series, winning the title together with Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye. This year, with the transition from Prema to WRT, his personal sponsor Orlen will also follow the same path.

Last year, together with Deletraz, he raced for Prema in the Italian team’s debut season in the WEC, sharing the car with Lorenzo Colombo. Kubica and Deletraz will make their WRT debuts at Sebring in March.

“I am very happy to be back in the WRT family and to represent Orlen Team WRT, but this time in the WEC, as we raced together and won the ELMS championship in the number 41 car,” said Kubica.

“It will be my third year with Louis, but my first with Rui, who I know well in the paddock and who Louis has always spoken highly of since their days racing together in IMSA.”

“It will be a big challenge to race in the WEC and of course Le Mans, it would be nice to do an extra lap this time, which we missed in 2021 when we lost the victory on the last lap. We will stay focused and work hard to get the best possible outcomes”.

These are instead the words of Vincent Vosse, director of WRT: “I am very happy to be able to work with riders that we know very well”.

“Louis and Robert were a key part of our 2021 successes when they became ELMS champions in our first season with LMP2, and we all remember the dramatic last lap at Le Mans which showed how competitive they are together!”.

“It’s great to see them partnered with Rui, we aim for a maximum attack strategy with our line-ups in the 2023 season.”