For the ‘Chi si rivede’ series, the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps saw Robert Kubica return to the top step of the podium thanks to the great performance he offered in the LMP2 class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Also in Belgium, the category reserved for the second tier prototypes gave endless emotions, with the classification uncertain right up to the very last breath, between neutralisations, accidents, overtaking and various twists and turns which never gave a clear picture of the situation.

Kubica shared the wheel of the Oreca 07-Gibson #41 prepared by Team WRT together with Rui Andrade (who had signed the second fastest time in Qualifying) and Louis Delétraz, immediately fighting for the Top5 and then managing to slowly climb the standings during the race, despite the decision to mount slick tires on a wet surface at the start, he grit his teeth.

As often happens, the difference between the LMP2s is not just the drivers – in the case of the #41 they are excellent – but also the strategies, given that the stops are made approximately every 40′. Slipped back due to a Safety Car, Kubica/Andrade/Delétraz recovered with tenacity making their way through the group.

And so, between fights on the track, Full Course Yellow/Safety Car and various chaos also due to uncertain weather conditions, the trio finally managed to manage the petrol perfectly, managing to take back the podium.

When the United Autosports #23 had to stop for the final top up, the supremacy was served up on a silver platter to Kubica and company, who carried their Oreca in triumph under the checkered flag.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Delétraz Photo by: Paul Foster

“It’s always nice to win, and it’s fantastic for the whole group: Rui, Louis, our engineers and mechanics. Only Spa can offer such variable conditions, many things have happened. We also had a moment of bad luck, but we recovered and we recovered,” says Kubica.

“Overall it was a great race from all three of us, we never gave up, we pushed and recovered, but we also managed some fuel consumption which gave us an advantage at the end of the race. We will celebrate the win but we have to stay focused for Le Mans, which is the most important race.”

Andrade adds: “I’m extremely happy with the win. I don’t think anyone in the team thought we were battling for the lead right up to the last hour which just goes to show what kind of crazy race it was. With the changing weather conditions, SC and crashes, the team has done a perfect job regarding the strategy, and so have Louis and Robert.”

“I think my race was good, I recovered from ninth to third position. The car was strong today, we never gave up, especially after the first SC, when we were a minute and a half behind. It’s a good result for the championship in view of Le Mans”.

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Delétraz also smiles: “The victory is simply fantastic. With two hours to go, when we were second, it was hard to believe that we could have done it. The team did a great strategic job and we had some luck.”

“We moved up, Robert gave me the car in fourth or fifth at the end and I had great pace. Honestly, I’m very happy and proud of everyone, and it’s a great thing ahead of Le Mans.”

WRT Team Principal Vincent Vosse comments: “We did it, but it was a really difficult race to understand and to manage. We had to face many strategy changes. In the end, we were in the right place at the right time. right. The positive thing is that we won and are second in the championship, eight points off the leaders before Le Mans.”