After abandoning single-seaters, Robert Kubica switched to covered wheels, initially competing in the DTM for a year before moving into endurance racing. Since then the Polish driver has achieved significant results in the LMP2 class, winning the European Le Mans Series title at the first attempt in 2021 with the WRT team and then came close to a prestigious victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year of a heartbreaking retirement that took place on the last lap.

Kubica spent another year in LMP2 in 2022, this time with Prema, his best finish being second place at La Sarthe behind the dominant JOTA.

The Hypercar category, with the return of several manufacturers to the WEC after several years of lean, is an obvious attraction for many and Kubica is one of many high-profile drivers seeking a place in the new premier class.

The 37-year-old revealed he has been in talks with several teams, although as things stand right now he is not very optimistic about securing a seat for 2023.

“I would say I put a lot of effort and tried to be in the Hypercar category,” Kubica told Motorsport.com. “However, I don’t think that will happen… there are still negotiations going on, but it doesn’t seem that simple anymore.”

“I think it represents a big challenge for the new teams and the new manufacturers and the first year will certainly be very, very challenging.”

“I think the most concrete possibility I have is to continue in endurance. I will probably still be involved in Formula 1, but for now these are some pieces that have to fit together and then put together. I hope that within a few weeks this situation can be clearer”.

Next year the WEC will see a significant increase in entries, with Porsche, Cadillac and Ferrari joining the Hypercar class alongside Toyota and Peugeot.

#9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07 – Gibson LMP2: Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz, Lorenzo Colombo Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Hypercar field will expand further in 2024 as Lamborghini and Alpine arrive with their LMDhs, and BMW will also be there having focused exclusively on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Kubica said he is considering the possibility of racing with the Hypercars in 2024 and is negotiating with teams and manufacturers for a move up to the upper class of the WEC.

“I’m talking to some teams, a couple, but not necessarily for 2023. For the future,” he said. “However, as I said, for me this situation is made a little more complicated by my involvement in Formula 1. It’s not that simple. Also, the overlapping of calendars is not that easy to deal with. Here’s how things are.” .

The Prema team he raced for this year is now part of the same group as Iron Lynx and will play a key role in Lamborghini’s LMDh program in the WEC and IMSA from 2024.

Kubica didn’t deny having talks with parties involved in the project, but admitted his chances of driving for Lamborghini in 2024 are slim.

“I think you can say there were talks,” he admitted. “But we are still in an embryonic stage which cannot allow me to give a definitive answer. For the moment I can say that it is very unlikely that I am involved”.

If Kubica fails to secure a Hypercar, staying in LMP2 would be the “most natural” choice according to the Polish driver.

IMSA ambitions

Kubica got his first taste of IMSA last year when he entered the flagship race, the 24 Hours of Daytona, aboard an Oreca 07 entered by High Class Racing.

He had another chance to see how popular the championship is in North America during the ‘Super Sebring’ weekend which coincided with the WEC round in early March.

While insisting that the WEC remains his priority for now, Kubica has not hidden away and has admitted that he would like to compete in the IMSA in the future.

“To be honest I’d like to participate,” he said. “I think it’s a real championship and I really enjoyed Sebring.”

“I think the championship is of a very high level. There aren’t many cars, but there are real races.”

“I haven’t looked very closely because, like I said, it’s not easy to combine calendars and everything, but IMSA is something I would love to do someday.”