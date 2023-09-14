The British team has never hidden its desire to field another 963 in 2024 with the same “Hertz Racing Gold” livery as the car that debuted at Spa this year and has now revealed that an order has already been placed for another chassis.

Boss, Sam Hignett, explained that the team is making good progress regarding the funding needed to run the car in a full WEC programme.

“We are reaching the commercial package we need to make the second car,” Hignett told Motorsport.com.

“We are not there yet, but we are confident that we will be able to do it. The plan is for the Hertz Team Jota to consist of two cars next season.”

Hignett did not comment on the crewing of the additional LMDh, although he reiterated that the Jota program does not require pilots with the ‘suitcase’.

“We will choose the drivers in the same way as we did with the first car and we already have some names in mind.”

On confirming this year’s line-up of Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye, Hignett said: “We have taken the best drivers in LMP2 for the last three years and we have three of the top five in our car.”

Former Formula 1 player Robert Kubica, who races with WRT in LMP2 this year, is known to be one of the drivers in discussion with Jota for 2024.

Jota could have his new 963 in November; Hignett expects the car to be ready soon after the grand finale in Bahrain.

Robert Kubica, Team WRT Photo by: Luca Barsali

Proton also wants to expand its program with the 963, which this year includes a car in the WEC and one in the GTP Class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

A second car in the WEC seems the most likely at the moment, although German team boss Christian Ried reiterated that no decision has been made on plans for 2024 ahead of the release of the European Le Mans Series calendar this week.

“We need to see the calendars and understand how many coincidences there are before we make our plans,” said Ried, whose team is also represented in the ELMS with a trio of Porsche 911 RSRs in GTE and a single ORECA-Gibson 07 in LMP2 .

“The IMSA calendar had some surprises in store [due concomitanze col WEC ]which makes everything very complicated.”

Porsche has not indicated the number of 963 customer vehicles it will make available for 2024.

Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche’s head of motorsport, said: “It’s not about selling the cars, it’s about providing a service. We could sell many more, but our philosophy is clear: if we do it, we want to make sure it runs properly and that means support is needed.”