Sebastian Vettel and motorsport, a fatal attraction that continues to not wane. The 4-time world champion is in negotiations with the Jota Sport team to race in the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Jota Sport team principal Sam Hignett confirmed this to Motorsport.com. The British team contacted Vettel to join its crew and offer him the wheel of one of the two Porsche 963 LMDhs.

Hignett underlined that negotiations have only just begun, which is why there is nothing certain about next season. Talks about a possible collaboration for the WEC and the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans are just beginning.

“We are talking to Seb, there are discussions, but nothing has been done. There is no type of contract signed and he certainly hasn’t tested one of our cars.”

Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of last season but refused to rule out the possibility of a return. Earlier this month he said he was still fit to race and, during a visit to Suzuka for last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, he said he missed the incredible feeling of driving a Formula 1.

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963 : Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye Photo by: Paolo Belletti

Regarding a possible return in the short term, however, he threw water on the fire: “Not for now. F1 has been at the center of my life for a long time, but once you leave it you realize even more how big it is. the rest of the world and how small Formula 1 is, in a way.”

Meanwhile, from Jota’s point of view, the team has made it known that it can choose non-paying drivers for next season. The second Porsche 963 LMDh will be supported by car rental giant Hertz and will feature classic gold and red colors.

“Sustainability is important to us as a team, which is why our hospitality at Le Mans was solar powered,” Hignett continued. “We know that these are important aspects for Sebastian too.”

“We are talking to a lot of people, some of them are at the top of the list while others are not as high,” continued the manager speaking of the drivers followed by the team.

It is known that in Jota’s list there is another prominent name such as Jenson Button, but also that of Robert Kubica, who is racing in the WEC with WRT this year.