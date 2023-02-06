La Jota has chosen Dieter Gass as Team Principal for the 2023 season which will see the British team move up to the Le Mans Hypercar class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

While waiting for the arrival of the Porsche 963 LMDh, which will certainly be delivered from May onwards for the customer teams of the Weissach-based company, we are starting to organize the team that will take to the track with the trio formed by the Chinese Yifei Ye, brought by Porsche Asia Pacific, and to the confirmed duo of old acquaintances, Antonio Félix Da Costa and Will Stevens.

Gass was called to direct the operations, who a couple of years ago left the management of Audi Sport after so many successes with the Four Rings between endurance and GT.

Dieter Gass, Head of DTM Audi Sport Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“Team Jota is a new entrant in the Hypercar Class of the WEC, built on a long-standing racing pedigree and an innovative approach to bring new fans to the championship,” said Gass.

“We have a great mix of skills and youthful potential in our drivers and a very experienced technical and engineering team.”

“I am looking forward to working alongside the team, with whom we hope to compete to win races and the championship.”

Porsche 963 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jota owners David Clark and Sam Hignett added: “Dieter brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge which we believe will drive the team forward over the next few years.”

“Upgrading to the Hypercar class we will find ourselves battling against some of the biggest car manufacturers in the world.”

“Dieter has lived and breathed motorsport at the highest level and will help us build on our foundations to carry our historic success into the premier class of endurance racing.”