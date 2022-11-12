Peugeot Sport has defined who will be the drivers who will take part in the Rookie Test of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship on Sunday in Bahrain.

At the end of the 2022 season with the 8h on Saturday, in Sakhir the works will continue with a view to 2023 and the French team had to think about how to divide the men available.

With Stoffel Vandoorne unable to fly to the Middle East due to an attack of appendicitis, for which he was operated on Thursday, the new faces to take the wheel of the 9X8 LMH will remain Maximilian Günther, Yann Ehrlacher and Malthe Jakobsen.

They will be joined by owners Mikkel Jensen and Nico Müller, who will be involved in cars # 93 and # 94 respectively.

With the Dane we will see Günther at work, while the Swiss will be Ehrlacher and Jakobsen’s companion for a day.