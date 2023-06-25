Twelve years after the last time, Peugeot embraces Le Mans again. In the course of its history, the lion has won three times in the French classic, respectively in 1992, 1993 and 2009. The house from across the Alps tries again in a completely new automotive world, with a decidedly audacious car concept. In fact, the 9X8 was born without a rear wing, seizing the opportunity of a regulation that places a ceiling on the maximum load that can be released. Jean-marc Finot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, met FormulaPassion to illustrate the progress of the new sports campaign by Peugeot and plans for the other brands of the group.

Engineer Finot, how would you sum up this first year of Peugeot’s adventure in the Endurance World Championship?

“We had a disappointing start to the season at Sebring. For various reasons we were late with development and we didn’t immediately have all the parts we expected in the car. In particular, there was a lack of changes to the gearbox, on which we kept having breakdowns. After Portimao, however, everything has been settled. Back to Sebring, it was our first time racing there. We discovered this very bumpy track which was really annoying for our car. We couldn’t use all the set-up adjustments to adapt the car. We went home a bit disappointed, but the team was brilliant. A few weeks later in Portimao both cars showed a good step in the racealthough not yet where we would have liked”.

“It was still a significant improvement over the Sebring, moreover without any particular reliability problems. We only had a little trouble from a control sensor on the axle shaft, but it wasn’t our fault, it was the race direction’s. However, the car could have fought for the podium. We have grown since the beginning of the year. It’s difficult to talk about seconds, because the lengths of the individual runs are very different. In terms of percentages, however, we are getting closer and closer. At Le Mans we saw a better race pace than in qualifying”.

The Peugeot 9X8 is a hypercar without wings, which makes full use of the floor to generate aerodynamic load. Is there a risk that, by relying too much on the ground effect, one suffers from excessive aerodynamic sensitivity as the height from the ground varies while driving?

“Obviously we have a certain aerodynamic sensitivity as the ride height changes, but there are also advantages to relying entirely on the surface. One of them is the ease of adjusting the balance between front and rear, which has less impact on aerodynamic drag. On a track like Le Mans, surface sensitivity isn’t a problem, but it becomes so on a bumpy track like Sebring. Fortunately it is a track that will no longer be on the calendar, where instead there will be many Formula 1 circuits”.

Do you think there is a specific area of ​​the team that needs to be strengthened?

“Our goal is to grab the pacesetters and win. I wouldn’t say there’s a specific area to reinforce. Until we fight with who’s ahead, we won’t give up. The team is never perfect and there is always room for improvement. However, we are aware that we still need to gain some experience, because we only had seven races. Some of our rivals however, between LMP1 and GT programs, have been racing for almost 25 years. With the experience they have, they carry out some tasks automatically by now, while for us it is not yet the case”.

What WEC did you find compared to the world of endurance that Peugeot left at the end of 2011?

“It’s a much more professional and technological championship. Cars are indeed more complex than we used to know. It’s another generation of cars, but it’s also why we are involved in motorsport. We use racing as a technology laboratory. The technical level in 2023 is hardly comparable with that of fifteen years ago”.

Stellantis is also involved in Formula E with DS and Maserati. Is there a collaboration between the various sports programs, for example on the skills for the electric part common to the two disciplines?

“Obviously. Within Stellantis Motorsport we have a matrix organization, which makes use of the skills developed in the various programs. The electric motor and inverter for the Peugeot at the WEC are based on four years of experience in Formula E. We have also invested in a new simulator for the WECwhich is identical to that for Formula E. In this way we can double the useful time for the simulation, no longer having to share it”.

What kind of technology transfer is there between the track and the street?

“At Stellantis Motorsport we have three official programmes, the customer department and then the high performance road cars, designed and built within Peugeot Sport. So between the road and racing there is a sharing of skills and architectures. One example is the energy management algorithm of our sport mode on the Peugeot 508 PSE, which comes from the WEC. The powertrain of the 508 PSE is also the same as found on the DS 9 and DS 7. We are currently working on a high performance electric road car which we will launch shortly. I can’t reveal much, but that’s the direction”.

In 2009 Peugeot won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 908 HDi diesel, which at the time was perceived as a very promising technology for the future, before events took another turn. Do you think there’s a risk that even the technologies being focused on now may not survive?

“I would say that technology is not driven by science or market demand, but by politics. I prefer not to express myself, because I’m not a politician. I don’t know what they will decide, but our strategy is to be present in motorsport in those markets where we are active. We want to commit ourselves on several fronts. In the WEC with Peugeot we carry out research on hybrid technology, more complex than a fully electric car, to which the knowledge learned can in any case be transferred. Also the sustainable fuels used in the WEC they are a valid experience. They can be a viable solution in the short term to convert current heat engines. These fuels have the same octane number and the same energy density as traditional gasolines. We learn how to manage contamination between oil and methanol and how to optimize combustion. What we learn is used by our development colleagues to improve the compatibility of all Stellantis engines with renewable fuels. We currently have 28 engines that meet the requirements for e-fuels.”

According to some rumors, Alfa Romeo would be interested in entering the WEC. We imagine we can’t ask you for a comment, but would an internal rivalry between its brands be acceptable for Stellantis?

“Yes, that’s what we are doing in Formula E. We have a specific organization there, where Stellantis Motorsport provides technical support to two teams: Penske with DS and MSG with Maserati. After that we have some level of internal communication and the results are not bad. We brought Maserati back to victory 66 years after Fangio”.

We can therefore say that Peugeot’s permanence in the WEC does not depend on the possible arrival or otherwise of Alfa Romeo…

“Exact. Maybe we can have other plans in the future, but that’s not the priority right now.”

We can only ask about another Stellantis brand, currently undergoing a rebirth. Is there any hope of seeing Lancia again in rallies or in any case in competitions?

“I can’t reveal much about what we’re doing! It could be yes, or no. Everything is possible”.

We close again with the WEC. In 2012 Peugeot had a hybrid version of the 908 ready, which however never got to race. Can we say that the 9X8 is the continuation of that unfinished story?

“It would be nice to be able to say that from a marketing point of view, but it’s not like that. Technology has changed profoundly in the last twelve years. If the wheel drive had been entirely rear, we could have based on the architecture of that car, but also having a front electric motor it was not possible. It’s all different. The engineering of the 9X8 is much closer to the latest generation of Formula E than to the 908”.