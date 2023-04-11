A new Hypercar is about to join the World Endurance Championship. Isotta Fraschini returns to racing and does so with the Tipo 6 Competizione, a four-wheel drive hybrid hypercar created in collaboration with Michelotto Engineering. The Milanese house embraces the saying “win on Sunday to sell on Monday”, focusing on the Endurance World Championship to relaunch the historic brand on the market. It is no coincidence that the Tipo 6 was also born in the Pista and Strada versions intended for sale, even if the interest of sports enthusiasts at the moment is all for the Competizione.

Engine and mechanics

The backbone of the Tipo 6 is the monocoque carbon fiber chassis, produced by the Italian ARS Technologies, like the external bodywork. The body houses the heat engine, designed with a blank sheet of paper by HWA and Michelotto Engineering, which owns the intellectual property. For the architecture it was decided to resort to a 3 liter V6, a displacement similar to that of the Ferrari which makes it the most compact engine on the grid behind only the Peugeot, thus trying to reduce the dispersion of masses as much as possible to facilitate reactivity when changing direction. The angle between the two cylinder banks is 90°, contrary to the 120 and 180° of some rivals, with Isotta Fraschini therefore paying for a slightly higher center of gravity of the engine, to the advantage, however, of lateral compactness. The V6 is supercharged by a single turbocharger, an atypical choice in the WEC grid, where Vanwall and Cadillac mount naturally aspirated units while the rest of the grid adopts two turbochargers. Giving up the biturbo makes turbo-lag management more complex, as the single compressor is larger and with greater inertia, but allows weight and overall dimensions to be reduced once again. It is due to the monoturbo the typical sound of the Formula 1 V6s, as appreciated in the Vallelunga shakedown. Finally, through the transmission produced by Pankl, the thermal is coupled to the transversal seven-speed Xtrac gearbox.

Contrary to the other small manufacturers in the WEC such as Glickenhaus and Vanwall, Isotta Fraschini chooses to play big and mount a hybrid powertrain with four-wheel drive, without fearing the costs and technological complexities. The 900V lithium-ion battery was created in synergy with Williams Advanced Engineering, while the electric motor-inverter block bears the Helix signature. The electric motor is a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous unit and finds its place on the front axle, giving the Tipo 6 four-wheel drive that can be used as per the regulations above 190 km/h. Hybrid management software it was written in-house in the Padua laboratories, another element that makes the Tipo 6 an Isotta Fraschini to all intents and purposes and not a simple assembly of external components. The software aspect is crucial on hybrid prototypes and the power delivery strategy during the lap depends on it, as well as the cooperation between the two engines. Overall, the Tipo 6 reaches the 520 kW of maximum power granted by the regulation, equivalent to around 700 horsepower, with the electric motor which can supply up to 200 kW.

Brakes, tires and suspension

For the braking system, the Tipo 6 mounts Brembo components, with carbon-carbon brakes. Six-piston calipers are located at the front axle, while smaller four-piston units are mounted at the rear. As far as the car control unit is concerned, the Milanese company chooses to rely on the experience of Bosch. Like the other Hypercars homologated from 2023 onwards, Isotta Fraschini could only opt for the narrower 290 mm tires on the front axle, with 340 mm treads on the rear. The same configuration is adopted by all the competition, with the exception of Peugeot which continues with the four 310mm tyres. The suspension layout is the classic quadrilateral with double wishbone and torsion bars, with the internal shock absorber spring group developed by Multimatic. The internal mechanics arouse a certain interest, thanks to the images published by Isotta Fraschini from the Vallelunga pits and from the renderings uploaded on the Milanese manufacturer’s website. In fact, it can be seen that at the rear, under the pushrod, the shock absorbers of the single wheel are placed vertically, on the sides of the gearbox, while the rest of the group remains hidden with the anti-roll bars and the anti-pitch elements. However, it is interesting to note how Isotta Fraschini has developed a different layout, in search of a compromise between internal dimensions and kinematic mechanisms-transmission ratios.

The aerodynamics

The first kilometers traveled in Vallelunga allowed us to appreciate the external aerodynamic appearance of the Tipo 6, which we had a taste of at the presentation in Milan. Also for aerodynamic development, Isotta Fraschini made use of the consultancy of Williams Advanced Engineering. All in all the solutions are of a classic naturewithout a front wing on the nose like Vanwall but without even giving up the rear wing like Peugeot.

For the moment, the front end does not have diveplanes, used instead by Toyota. The front splitter is shaped like a real airfoil, but without a cascade of elements such as on the Ferrari 499P. Always from the front view they can be seen the front brake vents mounted directly on the wheel assemblies, instead of being obtained inside the front bodywork as on some competitors. The choice goes back to Formula 1, in which Isotta Fraschini evidently found advantages in the possibility of designing the internal ducts, cooling the brakes and at the same time managing the heat transfer to the tyres.

From the side view, you can see how the Type 6 conforms to the most common cooling scheme, with the radiator vents halfway up the side, without extending into the nose as happens in the 499P instead. The radiators are developed by PWR, a company which plays in Formula 1 and which also collaborates with other WEC teams. right behind, the belly has been hollowed out at the bottom, accelerating the outward flow of the rear wheels. The rear-view mirrors, on the other hand, stand out on the front wheel arches, exploiting their supports with an aerodynamic function. Finally, the air intakes for the brakes emerge from the rear wheel arches.

At the head of the cockpit, the air intake is divided into two channels: the upper one is used for cooling the gearbox, while the lower channel feeds the turbo and therefore the internal combustion engine. Everything can be appreciated from the bare images of the Tipo 6 in the pits, where you can also see the side radiators lying down and the vertical shock absorbers of the rear suspension.

At the rear, the Tipo 6 flaunts the largest vents for the release of wheel pressure, which remain almost uncovered. The diffuser, on the other hand, has a curvilinear outline and among the other cars on the grid, at least from the outside perimeter, it refers to the shapes of the world champion Toyota.

Overall, lsotta Fraschini spared no expense and designed a hybrid Hypercar in-house starting from a blank sheet. The support of high caliber partners bodes well for the future, while the in-house written software for the hybrid and some mechanical choices against the tide, such as the single-turbo V6, arouse curiosity. The success of the Tipo 6 will also depend on how much the car grows with the tests on the track, with Isotta Fraschini aiming to make her debut at Monza, without excluding however postponing the debut. On the other hand, it seems difficult to complete the more than 20,000 km of tests carried out in double the time by Porsche and Ferrari in three months, which moreover made use of more than just one car. The comparison is with the motorsport giants, but it is to them that Isotta Fraschini must look, considering how the ambition is to win.