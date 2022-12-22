The announcement of Isotta Fraschini’s entry with a Hypercar in the premier category of the World Endurance Championship was a pleasant surprise for Italian enthusiasts, but at the same time it left many question marks. The stated intention is to make its debut next April at the 6 hours of Spa, thus outlining rather tight timescales for a project for which a working prototype does not yet exist. Added to this is the bureaucratic obstacle to overcome, i.e. receiving the approval of the FIA ​​and ACO in order to proceed with the registration for the next World Championship. Finally, there are several questions regarding partners and components, with the official information published by Isotta Fraschini remaining scarce.

He answered these and many other questions Claudius Berro, Managing Director of the brand’s motorsport division, with a managerial background in Ferrari, Maserati and Lotus. Berro was interviewed by the editorial staff of Dailysportscar.com, providing valuable details on the progress of the project and future plans. Firstly, contrary to initial misunderstandings, the chassis was not made by Michelotto, which in any case remains central to the development and assembly of the Tipo 6. The monocoque in composite material is instead made by ARS Technologies, former author of the chassis of the Maserati MC12. The first body has already been delivered to the team, while two more will arrive in January to be able to carry out the crash test, assemble a road model, necessary for homologation as a manufacturer, and build the Hypercar for the World Championship. The aerodynamic look, still in the finalization phase, is instead taken care of by Williams Advanced Engineering. According to forecasts, the bodywork will be delivered by the end of January, and then homologated in the Sauber wind tunnel the following month.

Claudio Berro has denied speculation that the Type 6 was powered by an engine purchased from the Volkswagen group. The Hypercar will instead mount a All Italian 3-litre V6, developed in collaboration between Michelotto and HWA and whose intellectual property belongs to Isotta Fraschini, with 50 hours of bench tests currently accumulated. The 900 Volt battery is also by Williams Advanced Engineering, but it does not coincide with the standard accumulator with which all LMDhs are equipped, as well as for the electronics Bosch. Xtrac will instead supply the transmission and the front differential for the hybrid engine, while the suspension and brakes of the Type 6 will be manufactured respectively multimatic and Brembo.

Isotta Fraschini will make use of collaboration with a stable for managing the car on the track. During the interview, Berro explained how the choice is now reduced to two candidates out of an initial shortlist of four. The debut remains set for April 29 in Spa, despite the particularly tight timing. In fact, the first tests on the track are not scheduled before February, leaving the team around two months to develop the car, less than a third of those of the competition. The plan of the Italian brand would therefore seem to make its debut in the World Championship as soon as possible and then gain experience directly on the track, in view of a 2024 world championship campaign to be built on a completely different basis. In this regard, Claudio Berro anticipated his intention to deploy two Type 6 at the start of WEC 2024. First, however, it will be necessary to obtain approval for the 2023 program from the FIA ​​and ACO, the deadline for which is set for January 8, although there are encouraging signs in this regard.

Finally, that of Isotta Fraschini is far from being the same as the ByKolles-Vanwall programme, i.e. as the exhumation of the name of an ancient manufacturer in order to obtain the right to enter the Hypercar class. The intent, on the contrary, is to exploit the WEC as a platform for the commercial relaunch of the brand. The Tipo 6 will in fact also be built in a road version, with the aim of a production capacity of one car per month, to which a third model could then be added for exclusive use on the track. Isotta Fraschini is certainly not lacking in ambitions for an intriguing project, the success of which, however, can only be assessed over time.