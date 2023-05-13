Next week the Isotta Fraschini will be back in action on the Monza circuit for the second development test in its history.

The Hypercar built by Michelotto Engineering made its debut in mid-April in Vallelunga for the first shakedown, especially useful for checking that each component was working properly and for technicians and engineers to understand how to operate on the vehicle.

As communicated a few days ago, the debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will be postponed compared to what was planned, preferring to spend all the time necessary to develop the Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione in the best possible way without being in a hurry for homologation, now scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, the men of the Milanese brand are working on putting together every piece of the prototype, which will be driven in Brianza by test driver Marco Bonanomi over the two scheduled days.

Maurizio Mediani, Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Competition Photo by: Isotta Fraschini See also Horner: "Abu Dhabi Chaos Won't Darken Max's Title"

“We are preparing for the second track test, this time we will go to Monza, our home ground and therefore we are very happy to be able to put the Tipo 6 on this prestigious circuit”, declared the Sporting Director, Claudio Berro.

“The tests will still concern the development of the car after the first ones carried out at Vallelunga and we will also look for development on the aerodynamic part given the very fast track at Monza”.

Bonanomi will take over from Maurizio Mediani, at the wheel at Vallelunga, being the one who has followed this project from the first steps to the simulations, which once ready will be brought into action in the World Championship under the management of the Vector Sport team.