While waiting to start the long homologation procedure, Isotta Fraschini also went to Romagna on the Imola track where the second stage of the FIA ​​WEC will take place in 2024, taking advantage of a two-day stay booked by other teams in view of the last test of the Italian GT championship which will take place on this circuit next weekend.

The crowding was at the same time a problem but also a good experience, because running together with many much slower cars simulated “life” during long endurance races, where there are continuous lappings to do, but at the same time it did not allowed many clean laps in which to better evaluate potential performance.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini #11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C

Variable conditions

The weather at the end of October, moreover, could not be reliable, so we experienced a first day with a track that was very wet at times and in others in better conditions but always such as to require the use of rain tyres.

However, on the second day the track was completely dry, albeit with not very hot asphalt. The two Michelotto Engineering testers, Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay, took turns driving on both days, covering over 750 kilometers in total.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini #11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C

“We can only be satisfied with this stage in Imola, two days dedicated to the final fine-tuning of the car before passing through the wind tunnel for homologation and following at the FIA ​​technical center in France”, declared Claudio Berro , Motorsport Director of Isotta Fraschini.

“The variable weather between rain and sun also gave us the opportunity to test the car in different configurations, with a view to endurance races, where meteorological variables are always lurking. I thank Jean-Karl, Marco and all the technicians for their great job done so far.”