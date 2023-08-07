There are no stops for Isotta Fraschini, even in the middle of summer, intent on carrying on the development work with its Tipo 6 LMH Competizione which next year it wants to debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After having been in action in Monza in front of the World Championship crowd on the occasion of last month’s 6 Hours, the team of the Milanese brand got busy first in Vallelunga and then again on the Brianza track with Jean-Karl Vernay and Marco Bonanomi at take turns driving.

On Saturday, the vehicle built by the Michelotto Engineering team of technicians completed 98 laps along the Lombard circuit, but a small technical problem forced it to close its doors prematurely, as explained in the official note.

“A loss of lubricant caused a fire in the engine compartment which damaged several wiring harnesses. As a precaution, the car was then returned to the workshop, where it will be disassembled for all necessary checks”, reads the press release.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

In the meantime, Bonanomi and Vernay were able to continue fine-tuning the Hypercar prototype between adjustments and set-ups, being able to also start making lap comparisons based on what they collected during the WEC weekend.

The Pole Position of the early July event was signed by Kamui Kobayashi at the wheel of the Toyota GR010 Hybrid #7 in 1’35″358 and in the late morning of Saturday Isotta mounted a set of soft tires making a nice 1’35 “622 in 12 rounds.

Clearly all times to be taken with the right precautions, aware that there is still a lot to do in view of the homologation scheduled for November and therefore excluding participation in the 8h of Bahrain, as the Sports Director himself, Claudio Berro, had hinted to the microphones of Motorsport.com underlining that there is no rush to put the car on the starting grid of the series.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“From my point of view it was a very positive test because we made good progress in understanding the car, both from the point of view of the mechanics and the collaboration of the various systems”, explains Bonanomi, who has just returned after an accident pulse suffered in a test with another car some time ago.

“Personally I’m happy because I managed to do more laps than in Vallelunga, even if my hand and wrist aren’t 100% yet. I felt better in the car and this is certainly positive”.