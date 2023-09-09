Isotta Fraschini has finished her holidays and from tomorrow she will be in action at MotorLand Aragón to undertake three days of testing with her Hypercar.

The Monza test in August was interrupted prematurely due to a fire that broke out on the Tipo 6 LMH-C, the team from the Milanese brand led by the men from Michelotto Engineering flew to Spain to resume work.

It must be said that in Brianza the damage suffered by the prototype was not extensive, but to be on the safe side the team preferred to end the sessions to bring everything back to the factory and analyze the reasons for the loss of liquids which then caused the flames.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Now with the test drivers Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay there will be the opportunity to get back to work and even ride at night on the Alcañiz circuit, best preparing the vehicle which from next year aims for its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Vector Sport team, which as already revealed some time ago will submit an application for registration for two examples.

“We’re back in action after a short summer break, we’re going to Aragon to face three days of tests with endurance simulations”, explains the Sports Director, Claudio Berro.

“The drivers and technicians are ready, after the small problem suffered in Monza the car has been completely overhauled and therefore we expect great responses”.