Antonio Serravalle is a new Isotta Fraschini Duqueine driver for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The Italian-Canadian will be one of the three drivers that the team of the historic Milanese brand will field in the Hypercar Class aboard the Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione #11.

21 years old with a Calabrian father, Serravalle cut his teeth on single-seaters in American Formula 3, Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000, before also gaining experience on LMP3 prototypes, racing in the 24h of Daytona last year.

A brand new adventure now awaits him in the top endurance series, with his debut in Qatar for the 1812 km on March 2nd, preceded, as we know, by the Prologue tests the week before.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C: Jean-Karl Vernay, Alex Garcia Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“I am incredibly honored to compete alongside renowned automotive brands such as Isotta Fraschini and Michelotto Engineering, with their rich history,” said Serravalle.

“Being part of the prestigious WEC racing series, particularly in the top-level Hypercar category is truly surreal. I thank Duqueine and Remstar Management for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Max Favard, Duqueine team manager who will be responsible for managing the Type 6 LMH-C on the track, adds: “The last month has seen the Duqueine Engineering and Isotta Fraschini teams very busy in bringing this project to life. We have worked hard to find a good compromise between experienced drivers and future racing stars.”

“With Antonio Serravalle driving the Tipo 6, a high-performance LMH car developed by Isotta Fraschini and Michelotto Engineering, we can create and write an incredible story. I am truly happy to be part of this new era of endurance. The first chapter begins in Qatar”.