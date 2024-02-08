Carl Wattana Bennett will be the third and final driver of Isotta Fraschini's 2024 crew, ready to make his debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Duqueine team.

After the announcement of Antonio Serravalle, the 19-year-old Thai-American also arrives to strengthen the team of the Milanese brand, which for the commitment in the Hypercar Class will field Jean-Karl Vernay as captain, i.e. the driver who developed the Type 6 LMH-Competition.

However, Alejandro Garcia, who took part in the last tests and was listed among the starters in the entry list published by the WEC in November before the parties parted ways, will not be there.

But in Isotta Fraschini the focus is equally on young people, with Bennett who is part of A14 Management (Fernando Alonso's driver academy) and the 21-year-old Serravalle already seen in action with the LMP3, supported by the expert Vernay, winner in touring car races and in-depth knowledge of the Type 6 LMH-C project.

Carl Wattana Bennett, Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“I am thrilled to announce my collaboration with Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine for the highly anticipated 2024 season. This connection has deep meaning for me as I proudly represent Thailand on the global motorsports stage,” says Bennett.

“Joining forces with Isotta Fraschini and Team Duqueine is the realization of a lifelong dream. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to A14 Management, Duqueine, the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand, Amerasian Fragrance Research and everyone who They helped make this possible.”

“Their support and belief in my abilities paved the way for this incredible opportunity. I am committed to giving my all. I am confident that we will achieve great things together with Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine.”

Jean-Karl Vernay, Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Vernay adds: “Being involved in the project from the beginning is obviously very exciting for me and I think it's great news to be able to take part in the 2024 FIA WEC season. Thanks to Isotta Fraschini and the guys at Michelotto because the car is fantastic, and Thanks also to Duqueine for the support. I can't wait to be in Qatar.”

“Of course we will have young guys like Antonio and Carl, but I think it's still a strong lineup. It won't be easy, because the people we'll be fighting against have a lot of experience that we don't have, but I'm looking forward to it and… let's continue to push!”

Claudio Berro, Motorsport Manager of Isotta Fraschini Milano is also satisfied: “I am very curious to see how this mix of youth and experience will work in a very competitive championship like the FIA ​​WEC”.

“For Isotta Fraschini the three drivers in the team are very important because they become ambassadors of the brand in Europe, North America and Asia, three strategic areas from a commercial point of view”.