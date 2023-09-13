Isotta Fraschini’s tests resumed after the summer break and the Milanese manufacturer returned for the third time in 2023 to Motorland Aragón, where it was able to carry out its first night outing and thus work to improve the headlight setting.

But then the rain that came on the third day allowed us to evaluate the car on the damp asphalt, which was also extremely useful for the first time.

Certainly, to prepare for a 24-hour marathon, these are all conditions that it is essential to have studied carefully. At the end of the three days, 251 laps had been completed, for a total of 1341 kilometres.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Three drivers in the car

For this test, which aimed to do increasingly longer sessions with the aim of simulating a race, the Michelotto Engineering team that designed and is developing the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione for Isotta Fraschini brought with them to Spain three pilots.

That is, the two experts Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay and the Romagna Matteo Malucelli, who in the past had already lent a hand to Alcañiz to replace the injured Bonanomi. The three worked very well together, taking turns on the car and giving very useful opinions to improve the car in several aspects.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Claudio Berro, Motorsport Director of Isotta Fraschini: “We expected three days of intense testing and so it was. Apart from a small electronic problem on the first day, the tests developed very well. We had very variable conditions as are normally found in endurance racing”.

“Heat, sun, night, rain: everything needed to temper and consolidate an endurance car. We are therefore very satisfied with the km traveled in all these conditions, another important step in the design of the car. Great work by the team and drivers! “.