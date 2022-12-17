The work behind Isotta Fraschini’s project to build a Hypercar and bring the Italian brand back to the world of motor racing after a century continues.
Since October it has been known that the company, thanks to a group of wealthy investors, has been collaborating with Michelotto to create the Tipo 6 LMH-C, a prototype car that it wants to field in the FIA World Endurance
