The changes at the top of Isotta Fraschini continue, with just a few days to go until the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The latest change to the Milanese team’s organizational chart concerns the replacement of Claudio Berro with Miguel Valldecabres as Sporting Director.

The new CEO was appointed by the Board of Directors of Isotta Fraschini Milano as the man responsible for the brand’s Motorsport activities, after the Spaniard arrived a few weeks ago to take over the position.

Berro will therefore not be part of the renewed Board of Directors, but according to what the historic manufacturer states, he will remain in the orbit of IFM.

Claudio Berro, Isotta Fraschini Sporting Director Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

“The Board of Directors of Isotta Fraschini Milano also assigns the Motorsport delegation to the CEO, Miguel Valldecabres. The entire management of Isotta Fraschini Milano Fabbrica Automobili wishes to thank Claudio Berro for his commitment, culminating with the participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans where the final result rewarded the quality of the vehicle and the entire organization that worked hard for two years to achieve this precious goal”, reads the official note.

“The President, Alessandro Fassina, confirms that Claudio Berro will remain close to Isotta Fraschini, without forgetting the commitment, passion and results obtained in defining the World Endurance project. The sporting and production programs will continue along the lines traced to relocate the prestigious Italian brand where its historic coat of arms deserves”.

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6-C #11 had returned to the Venetian headquarters of Michelotto Engineering only a few days after finishing its first 24 Hours of Le Mans in 14th place and without any problems, and as there was not enough time to carry out all the inspections, the car was shipped directly to Sao Paulo.

At Interlagos, the technicians of Team Duqueine and the Padua team will have a lot to do, trying to sort out everything to allow the trio formed by Vernay/Serravalle/Bennett to try to make a decent impression, aware of the difficulties in which the South American weekend will begin.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Type6-C: Antonio Serravalle, Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

If nothing else, some positive news came from Balance of Performance, which finally saw the excessive ballast removed from the Tipo 6-C, now ready to run on a minimum weight of 1030kg and with a slight increase in power (+5kW) below 250km/h.

From this point of view, it is now up not only to the drivers (whose guiding light, as is known, remains Vernay, always taking the hand of his less experienced Silver teammates), but also to Team Duqueine to begin to demonstrate something by getting the most out of the Milanese LMH, having taken on the task of managing it, but without yet having organised tests outside of events.

Brazil is therefore only the first stop of a summer that promises to be very hot for Isotta Fraschini, Michelotto and, above all, Duqueine, because after that they will have to organize the outings in Austin, Fuji and Bahrain, to then understand how to start the 2025 discussion.