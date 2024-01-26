The Isotta Fraschini has completed the homologation process and is thus officially ready to take part in the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar Class.

In recent months the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione has continued development tests to sort out the final things, but the necessary inspections had already been carried out in the FIA ​​wind tunnel before Christmas, also receiving compliments from the Federation technicians in noting that the car was already in excellent condition in terms of regulatory compliance.

Having finalized the missing details, Michelotto Engineering technicians completed the construction of the definitive version of the hybrid Hypercar and went to Clermont-Ferrand, France, to complete the paperwork and obtain final approval for the debut in Qatar in March.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

In Lusail at the 1812km on 1-2 March which will open the year we will see Jean-Karl Vernay and Alejandro Garcia at the wheel of the Isotta #11, while the name of the third competitor will be announced shortly.

In the development tests we were able to appreciate Marco Bonanomi, a great WEC and Le Mans expert, who also christened the Strada version of the Tipo 6 with a first trip from Milan to Sanremo.

The car will be managed by the Duqueine team after the agreement signed last November between the Milanese brand and the French team, with the sporting direction of Claudio Berro.