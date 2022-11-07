The Iron Lynx could still participate in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season, despite its primary commitment will be with Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

On Saturday the announcement arrived that the Romagna team will take care of the LMDh prototype built on the Ligier chassis by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, with which it will also embark on a new path in the world of GT3.

As there is no GTE version Huracan, participation in the World Championship with this car next year is necessarily excluded, but in reality a small door remains open.

In the press conference of the LMDh announcement attended by Motorsport.com in Portimao, team principal Andrea Piccini did not rule out the possibility of organizing a small program in the LMGTE AM Class series.

# 66 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Claudio Schiavoni, Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Our main commitment is with Lamborghini now, so it will not be possible to continue doing the same things we were committed to until yesterday,” said Piccini.

“However, there is an idea of ​​trying to stay in the FIA ​​WEC, for us it is an important series also considering some regulation changes that we will have to learn better in view of the GT3 program with which we will be engaged in 2024”.

From that year, in fact, the FIA ​​WEC will replace the GTEs with the GT3s, so it is obvious that keeping a foot in this championship can be useful.

A few weeks ago, right on the Algarve track, the Iron Dames Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy tested the Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19, which could lead to an agreement with the team of Christian Ried and Iron Lynx. .

“We are trying to understand what to do, we have carried out some tests with Proton’s Porsche because I have known Christian for a long time, but for the moment it is too early to talk about it. We will see how things will go in the coming months”, said Piccini.