The Iron Dames also achieve another podium finish in the last race of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, but this time with several more regrets than in the past.

After those achieved at Monza and Fuji, at the 8h of Bahrain the ‘terrible girls’ of Iron Lynx were at their last engagement with their Ferrari #85, given that from next year the team from Romagna will move on to the new adventure with the Lamborghini between GT and LMDh.

Sarah Bovy had made a great start by achieving the second Pole Position of the season in the LMGTE AM Class with the 488 which she then shared with her mates Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting.

#85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-AM: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy Photo by: Ferrari

And right from the start, the pink trio dictated the law in the category, regaining the lead of the standings after having briefly lost it at the start, only to then be able to extend.

In the last hour, however, the Project 1 Porsches suddenly made a comeback, denying first the success and then also the place of honor with the overtaking carried out against them by the 911 #46 and #56 in a finale that could be very different.

A third place to be proud of finally arrived, but a little bitterness remains for not being able to write an important page of history like those that took place on the occasion of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and in ELMS.

#85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-AM: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy Photo by: Ferrari

“We came very close to winning, but not quite, however it’s been a great season and I’m proud of every single member of the team for their hard work,” said Frey.

“It’s been a long year and now it’s time to take a short and well-deserved break. 2023 is approaching very fast and we look forward to fresh news soon.”

Gatting adds: “Third place in the last race of the season in Bahrain was not the result we had hoped for, as we led for 7 of the scheduled 8 hours. But we fought very hard and our team was fantastic in the pits between pit stops and strategies”.

“In the end the #56 and #46 Porsches were stronger, but this has been a special year and together we have achieved very important results. We have become stronger as a team and as partners, so I want to thank Iron Lynx for all of that”.

“We have won in the GT World Challenge, in the European Le Mans Series and achieved three podiums in the FIA ​​WEC; I am really proud of this and I can’t wait to know what the future holds for us.”

#85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-AM: Sarah Bovy Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The always smiling Bovy comments: “After 8 hours where we pushed like crazy, here we are again on the podium, the third consecutive for us in the FIA ​​WEC. It’s a fantastic feeling, even if this time we felt we could win”.

“We spent most of the race in first position by a good margin over our pursuers, but in the end the Porsches overtook us and their pace was unmatchable.”

“However, I am really proud of the fantastic work we have done with my teammates, the mechanics, engineers and strategists, as well as those who manage the team. Together we have conquered several podiums, won the biggest GT endurance race in the world and finished in the top three places in the international championships in which we took part”.

“We managed to put the difficult times behind us by never giving up and continuing to believe in ourselves. The keys to success are mental state, hard work and dedication.”

#85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE EVO GTE-AM: Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The latest ‘effort’ in the World Championship with Ferrari may not have been as valid as regards the series for the Iron Lynx boys, with the team trying to understand if there is a way to put them on a GTE car also next year, waiting to then move on to the Lamborghini GT3 when the regulations change.

In the meantime, the fruits of the hard work of these years have been reaped in which the Iron Dames project – launched and managed by Deborah Meyer – has led to the awareness that the Frey / Gatting / Bovy crew is one of those to be feared also for the future, given the heavy feet (or big feet!) with which the young girls are equipped.

“We can be proud of what we have achieved this year, bringing the Iron Dames to the top of three very important championships such as the FIA ​​WEC, GTWC Europe and ELMS”, underlines Andrea Piccini, Team Principal of the Iron Lynx.

“In the World Championship they achieved two Pole Positions and three podiums in a row, showing great pace and leading in Bahrain for almost seven hours of racing, proving to be the fastest Ferrari in the category”.