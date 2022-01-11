Esteban Gutiérrez is the third reinforcement of the Inter Europol Competition for the 2022 season which will see him involved in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After announcing the confirmation of Alex Brundle and Jakub Smiechowski, the Polish team completes the LMP2 line-up by entrusting its Oreca 07-Gibson # 34 to the Mexican.

“I am very happy and I thank the team for giving me the opportunity to race together with Kuba and Alex – says Gutiérrez – The progress of the team, combined with our ambitions, make me confident of being in an excellent line-up”.

“Endurance races will be new for me, I will have to concentrate as hard as possible to learn as quickly as possible. But it is an honor for me to return to racing in such a prestigious series.”

# 34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rengar Van der Zande, Alex Brundle Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Brundle added: “This is confirmation of the strength of this team, having attracted a driver like Esteban. I am delighted that he has decided to race with us and I am looking forward to sharing the car with him this year.”

Smiechowski is also satisfied: “I think adding Esteban to the team will give us an extra boost this season. I can’t wait to spend hours on the track with him and Alex.”

The team manager, Sascha Fassbender, comments: “We are happy to welcome Esteban, I am confident that this will be a good year for us. Thanks go to Renger Van Der Zande, who worked hard with Alex and Kuba. last year to bring us to this level “.

“With Esteban in the team, we have a strong line-up to achieve our ambitions. I look forward to working together with everyone to achieve great things this season.”