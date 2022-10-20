Isotta Fraschini has announced the great return to the world of international racing by formalizing its intention to participate in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2023.

It is one of the oldest and most historic brands on the Italian scene, which is revived thanks to the collaboration with Michelotto to create a Hypercar and compete in the highest category of endurance racing and at the 24h of Le Mans, ready to go next year. celebrate the Centenary.

It is a hybrid prototype with a 3-liter turbo V6 engine, combined with the electric system of the front axle that will bring the traction to four-wheel drive above the threshold foreseen in the future by the Balance of Performance, with a 7-speed gearbox.

The presentation will take place in February at the brand’s headquarters in Milan, while the debut on the track in a competition has been set for the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, which is the third event of the upcoming WEC season, thus skipping the opening at Sebring. and the next stage of Portimão.

“A century ago the Isotta Fraschini were the most admired cars in the world, the most powerful, the best finished and also the most expensive. In the race they were driven by Alfieri Maserati and Enzo Ferrari, but they were also the cars of the King of Italy. , of Pope Pius XI, of the Duce and of D’Annunzio. Rodolfo Valentino flaunted it and brought it to glory on the screens the immortal Gloria Swanson “, reads the official note.

The Isotta Fraschini LMH will be developed in the Williams wind tunnel in England and built in Padua at the company of Giuliano Michelotto, which boasts great and glorious experiences in the world of racing, not least the winning collaboration with Ferrari for its GTs. .

“Michelotto is a company that has been present for over half a century in the world of racing. Founded in 1969 by Giuliano Michelotto, it began excelling in the world of rallying then moved on to the track with a collaboration with Ferrari that has its roots in the late 70s. and which has been rewarded by an almost unattainable record of successes “, the statement continues.

“Today Michelotto is a point of reference in the automotive field and cooperates with the most prestigious Italian and foreign manufacturers. Ideal partner for high-tech products, tailor-made solutions and development of automotive projects. The heart of the whole activity is the Research department. & Development that follows the entire management of the product and focuses on all vehicle components “.

“Research efforts have led to the development of proprietary technologies and partnerships with the most important universities. Michelotto’s collaborative offer touches the main areas of work: project management, engine and transmission, chassis, bodywork, vehicle dynamics. and electronic systems “.

“The experience gained on the racing fields counts on excellent achievements with a palmares that, limited to the last twenty years, can be summarized with these numbers: 32 constructors ‘titles including 17 constructors’ world championships, 25 world championships for FIA teams and 26 World Drivers ‘Championships. Plus 10 victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 16 victories at the 24 Hours of Spa, 6 victories at the 12 Hours of Sebring, 2 victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, 163 drivers’ titles and a total of more than 1300 victories “.

As for the future, the Isotta Fraschini-Michelotto duo will lead to the creation of road cars such as two-seater Hypercar and Gran Turismo Homologated for even competitive use, as required by the regulations of those who embrace the LMH concept of the FIA ​​WEC.

ISOTTA FRASCHINI HYPERCAR – Technical Sheet

Car: Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) hybrid, all-wheel drive

Dimensions: Length 5000mm, width 2000mm, height 1150mm

Weight: 990 kg

Internal combustion engine: turbocharged, 3.000cc, V6, 90 °, direct injection – Power 700CV / 520Kw

Electric motor: front with inverter group – Power 270CV / 200Kw

Battery: 900 V lithium ion

Gearboxes: Seven-speed transverse sequential

Steering: Electric power assistance

Suspension: Double wishbone with torsion bars

Brakes: Integrated brake by wire system (EBS) – Carbon discs, 6-piston front and rear calipers

Tank: Capacity 90 liters

Tires: 29 / 71-18 front with 12.5 ”rims. 34 / 71-18 rear with 14.0 “rims (developed in collaboration with Michelin)

Chassis and bodywork: Dedicated carbon fiber frame, carbon body and composite materials