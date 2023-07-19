The Imola racetrack is getting ahead and as of today it is possible to buy tickets for the 6 Hours valid as the second round of the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ will take place on the weekend of 19-21 April, a race included in the list of 8 that make up the next championship, bringing the top category of prototypes back to the ups and downs of the Santerno since 1984.

Clearly great is the expectation to see live the Ferrari 499P, the new Lamborghini SC63 LMDh and the Isotta Fraschini to carry the tricolor flag playing it against rivals of the caliber of Toyota, BMW, Porsche, Alpine, Cadillac, Glickenhaus, Peugeot and Vanwall, in addition to the many protagonists of the LMGT3 Class.

Fans Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The pre-sale has been divided into three bands: the first runs from today to December 31st, the second from January 1st to April 12th and the third from April 13th to the day of the race, clearly with different prices depending on the purchase period and if you choose, access to the paddock with a walk along the pit lane for the autograph session.

To date, the three-day package can cost from €52.00 to €92.00 with reductions for children, students and people over 65, while for the single day of the race the coupon is €42.00 . All prices and additional commission/pre-sale costs can be found at ticketone.it.