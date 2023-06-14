When the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship released its 2024 calendar last Friday, Italian fans were not disappointed to have confirmation that a stage in our country will take place again next year.

The Bel Paese still in the list expanded to eight events was practically taken for granted given the presence in the series of Ferrari, but also of Lamborghini which will enter for the coming season joining many other Italian protagonists. Italy, therefore, could not be left out and the idea of ​​Imola came not because of a rejection of Monza, but precisely to give the Brianza racetrack a hand to redo the… make-up!

This year’s 6h will go to Lombardy in less than a month, then in 2024 the World Championship will move to Enzo and Dino Ferrari to allow the Monza track to ‘breathe’ in a calendar that is always rather full of commitments which, however, does not allows you to start the renovation works necessary to better welcome insiders and the public, also and above all to respond to the requests and needs of Formula 1.

Meanwhile, the alternative of racing on the track that stands on the banks of the Santerno keeps the WEC in Italy and once again confirms that the Emilia-Romagna circuit is increasingly broadening its horizons by offering top events on the international motoring scene.

The logo of the Imola circuit Photo by: Erik Junius

“The WEC arrives at Imola with a great sporting energy, but above all with competitive spirit on the part of the public because it is the race that was missing and needed. We have completed the palmares of prestigious international races”, said Pietro Benvenuti, General Manager of Formula Imola, at 1000 Cuori Motor Valley, immediately after the presentation of the WEC calendar in which he took part in the 24h of Le Mans.

“We are happy to say that we will have the only race in the world that hosts Ferrari and Lamborghini in the same prototype competition. Here too we will see the capabilities of the Motor Valley emerge.”

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Also present at Le Mans was Marco Panieri, Mayor of Imola, who added: “We are proud and honored to be able to host the WEC in the heart of the Motor Valley, a championship that could not be missed. It is an important occasion 50 years after the first a race that took place in 1974 and we will present it again at Imola next year, together with car manufacturers such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, but not only, who will exhibit”.

“This is the most important world event in endurance, one of the most evocative and relevant in the motoring panorama. An important opportunity also for the area, to connect the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack with the heart of the city and above all to live together to all the track team this great milestone”.

“We will have an increasingly rich, dynamic and attractive calendar, obviously the goal is also to include the European Le Mans Series and Formula 1, as well as other events. An important occasion that gets us off to a great start”.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Paul Belletti

Gian Carlo Minardi, President of Formula Imola, comments: “The Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit and the city of Imola are increasingly protagonists in the world panorama of motor racing. We can only be proud of this result, which will see us host the WEC in 2024 on 19-21 April, the result of the intense work of Formula Imola, the Municipal Administration and Con.Ami and the great international credibility that the Autodrome has has been able to conquer in recent years”.

“After Formula 1, therefore, another pearl is added to the series of our events, in a season, the next, which will also see three Italian manufacturers involved in the Hypercar category, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini. Imola will be the second of a championship divided into eight rounds, bringing its name closer to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

“I consider this agreement a great success for the whole territory, a strong and precise signal of a restart after the drama that hit him, demonstrating once again that he has an increasingly central and consolidated role in world motorsport”.

The 2024 season will open in March in Qatar and the appointment with the 6 Hours of Imola is scheduled for the weekend of 19-21 April.