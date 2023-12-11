Day of announcements at Jota: a few hours after the news of the hiring of Norman Born for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the name of his teammate, Callum Ilott, also arrives, while Phil Hanson is destined for the second car.

Ilott had been indicated for a few days as a candidate for the seat of one of the two Porsche 963 LMDh entered in the Hypercar Class by the British Hertz-designed team and it didn't take long for confirmation of this to arrive.

Ilott then lands on car #12, thus completing the crew that will see him make his debut in the top endurance series together with Nato and the already confirmed Will Stevens, after having tackled the GT races with Ferrari a couple of years ago, and then crossing the 'Atlantic and try the challenge of IndyCar.

“I'm really excited to be driving a Porsche in the premier category with Jota, I've just had a two-day test and the car was fantastic to drive,” said Ilott.

“I was very impressed with the team, which is incredibly professional, and I already know that with Porsche we will fight for the best results next season and, I hope, fight for success at Le Mans.”

“The team has made an impression this season, especially considering that it started the adventure with the 963 at Spa in May, after very few tests, and then put in some excellent performances at Le Mans the following month.”

“2024 will be my first full year in the WEC, after a single appearance at Le Mans a few years ago. The calendar is fantastic and it will be great to race again at some historic European circuits such as Imola, Spa and of course Le Mans.”

“The WEC is a truly impressive series that attracts many famous car manufacturers and top-level drivers from all over the world. I can't wait to race in Qatar.”

Photo by: Jota Sport Philip Hanson, Jota

As for Hanson, the 24-year-old will join Oliver Rasmussen in the #38 Porsche, for which at this point only one name is missing.

In recent months the names of Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button had been circulating, and the latter recently admitted that he is about to reach the conclusion of an agreement for a commitment to endurance racing.

Recall that Hanson has also signed an agreement with JDC-Miller Motorsports for 2024 to drive the 963 in the Endurance Cup in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Team Jota for the 2024 FIA WEC❗️ It has been my ambition to race in the Hypercar Class since I debuted in the WEC four years ago, and to have the opportunity to do so with a team as successful as Jota is a privilege. I can't wait to take to the track with such an impressive group of Hypercars!”, said the 24-year-old Englishman.