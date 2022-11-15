Toyota was once again crowned driver and constructor world champion in the premier class of endurance, but once the celebrations were over, attention was promptly turned to 2023. Next season will see the ranks of the competition triplewith the arrival of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac, without neglecting the progress that Peugeot will be able to express, capitalizing on the experience gained in 2022. Over the course of the season, rumors had spread that they wanted Toyota to work on a Hypercar completely new, replacing the victorious GR010 Hybrid, however denied by the top management of the stable.

According to what was collected by the editorial staff of Sportscar365 during the Bahrain weekend, the Japanese company would be working on improvements to be made to the prototype, but not to a brand new car. To reveal it is Pascal VasselonTechnical Director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe: “We will keep the GR010 and make an evolution, because we are learning and we are determined to improve. Our work focuses on making evolutionary updates. As happened this year, we will also have an evolution next year”. In fact, in the transition from 2021 to 2022, Toyota had already made changes to its Hypercar. In detail, the four Michelin tires with a tread width of 310 mm had been replaced by tires that were wider at the rear and narrower at the front, measuring 340 and 290 mm respectively. The Japanese company has thus sought a better compromise between the greater aerodynamic dimensions in the underbody and an increase in mechanical grip at the rear to better unload the driving power on the rear wheels. The Balance of Performance has in fact seen an increase in the minimum activation speed of the front hybrid system, limiting the time of use of the four-wheel drive and emphasizing the rear-wheel drive phases: “The tire change for 2022 somehow came of its own accord after the numerous regulatory changes”, explains Vasselon. Consequently, the bodywork of the GR010 has also been reshaped to accommodate the new tyres.

The technical director anticipates how the updates for 2023 will not focus mainly on absolute performance. In fact, the regulation imposes limit values ​​for load and aerodynamic resistance, smoothing out the differences between the Hypercars except in terms of balance and consistency of the aerodynamic map, i.e. maintaining limit performance in all driving conditions. The evolution of the GR010 will instead aim to improve aspects such as reliability, accessibility and the possibility of emergency intervention: “Now the competition is played on being reliable, with easy opportunities for intervention and maintenance. For this reason it is possible to make evolutions, because those that aim to find performance are strictly controlled by the FIA. What we can improve are maintenance and reliability”. Toyota will be able to make changes to its car by taking advantage of the jokers available for the homologation period of the GR010. Previous changes to tyres, bodywork and front differential didn’t count as such, but Vasselon admitted the team has already spent some tokens in other areas, but wouldn’t reveal which ones. The Japanese Hypercar of 2023 will therefore be an updated version of the current one, although the boundary in the definition of revolution and evolution is often very blurred.