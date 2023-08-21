Five races played and two at the conclusion. The WEC is enjoying the summer break, an opportunity for the first assessments on the new era of endurance racing. In reality, the Hypercar regulations have now reached their third season, but the arrival of the great manufacturers has in fact made 2023 the new year zero. The FIA ​​and ACO have built the relaunch of endurance on three cornerstones: cost containment; technical and design freedom for builders; close competition through the Balance of Performance. The influx of public and participating houses testifies to the achievement of the objectives. However, there are some flaws, to be fixed as soon as possible to preserve the current success so painstakingly built.

Technical regulation

The LMP1s represented the pinnacle of engineering long-lasting prototypes, close in performance to Formula 1 and far more advanced in terms of hybrid technology. However, the very high technical level soon degenerated into an escalation of costs, bringing the entire system to collapse. No one took the place of the departing Audi and Porsche, with the WEC having to rely on Toyota alone to ensure survival.

Sons of previous experiences, the Hypercar regulations were born under the banner of cost control, breaking the link with the past as regards the approach to the technical challenge. Instead of getting close competition through prescriptive regulation, you decide to guarantee ample freedom for the designers as far as aerodynamics and power units are concerned, then balancing performance through the Balance of Performance. Seeking maximum performance is no longer a priority and manufacturers can afford to sacrifice aerodynamics in favor of design, to better communicate the brand’s identity.

From this point of view, the first five races of the WEC decree the success of the approach. The cars are easily recognizable from each other, with a discrete difference not only in technique, but also in terms of design. The richness also touches the hearing sphere, since both the hissing electric motors and the roaring naturally aspirated V8s now echo on the track. Attending a World Cup race has become something again a 360 visual and auditory experience°.

Balance of performance

The BoP is the backbone of the concept of the Hypercar regulations, but at the same time it is the area that shows the biggest cracks. In 2023 a new BoP debuted, no longer based on lap times, but on virtual simulations conducted in synergy with the new partner AVL. The BoP goes like this from a reactive approach to a predictive one, predicting the effects of the changes in advance rather than verifying them afterwards from the performance on the track.

The new philosophy marks a step forward in the performance balancing mechanism. Since, theoretically at least, BoP is no longer based on lap times, teams are now discouraged from hiding out in testing. However, FIA and ACO state that the goal of their simulations is to balance the estimated maximum potential of each car. However, this estimate is decidedly complex, first of all for the teams and even more so for an external body such as the Federation, given the dependence of performance on set-up choices. In addition to the accuracy of the results, the doubt remains as to whether the maximum potential refers solely to the flying lap or also to the pace expressed in the race.

Other critical issues are the changes made to the BoP outside the times agreed with the manufacturers. Changing the parameters on the eve of Le Mans and one race later at Monza shouldn’t have been possible, but the FIA ​​and ACO proceeded anyway. If on the one hand it is understandable that the new simulation model for the BoP needs corrections, since it is in any case the first year of use, the changes in progress make it difficult to follow the championship and interpret the outcome of the races. On the other hand, the mid-season decision to return to a specific BoP for each track, useful for achieving a more accurate balance based on the characteristics of the cars and circuits, is encouraging.

The competition

Cost containment has succeeded in attracting new builders, who in 2024 they will rise to nine, not counting the precarious Glickenhaus and Vanwall. However, the number of participants alone is of little use if this is not accompanied by actual competition on the track. The fear was that Toyota, on the strength of its decades of experience, could crush the competition, condemning the WEC to a year of monotony.

The world champions have dominated four of the five races disputed, but the sensation is that of a growing balance. Net of the double BoP change between Le Mans and Monza, Ferrari remains the most accredited opponent, denoting rapid growth since the beginning of the year. The Scuderia from Maranello cannot count on Toyota’s experience, but takes advantage of having been able to optimize the 499P around more stable regulations than when the Japanese Hypercar was conceived.

Behind the leading duo, Peugeot appears to be on the upswing. Most of the reliability problems have been solved thanks to the new hydraulic gearbox actuators introduced at Portimao. Since then, the 9X8s have been running continuously, accumulating kilometers and providing useful data for developing performance. The two LMDh instead, Porsches and Cadillacs, are not yet at the level of the first class. However, the lack of BoP corrections for the balance between Hypercar and LMDh seems to suggest that the reason does not lie in the differences between the two platforms.

Cold tires

Another big news of the 2023 season was the abolition of scalds for preheating the tyres. The ability to get tires up to temperature quickly on the track has proved to be an exciting new area of ​​competition, for both the drivers and the teams. In conditions of low ambient temperatures, encountered above all during the six hours of Spa, problems arose which also represented a safety risk.

In anticipation of the cold night hours, warmers were reintroduced at Le Mans and then banned again from Monza onwards. But there are no gods on the horizon fixes for the future, whether it’s the development of a new product by Michelin or the addition of a rule that allows the use of heaters below certain temperatures on the track. The tire case and the management of the BoP remain the two main criticalities for the WEC at the moment, which will need to be addressed as soon as possible in order not to compromise the success achieved in the first months of the new era of endurance.