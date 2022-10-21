A historic announcement by Isotta Fraschini, with the renowned Italian brand ready to enter the WEC in 2023 directly from the main door, in the Hypercar category. An Endurance World Championship that is increasingly tinged with blue, since Isotta Fraschiniwhose car was designed by the Michelotto workshops as regards chassis and mechanics, joins the Ferrari it’s at Glickenhaus which, although it boasts American capital, has its operational base in Podium Engineering in Valle d’Aosta. A triple Italian participation to which the name of Dallaraarchitect of the chassis of the Cadillac V-Lmdh.

Unless there are logistical or bureaucratic hitches, the debut of the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6with hybrid propulsion and all-wheel drive, is scheduled for the 6 hours of Spa, third round of the season, so as to acquire the right to participate in the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With the project of the historic Italian brand, the starting grid of the Hypercar class of the world championship is destined to reach double figures, a remarkable milestone considering that a few months ago it was the only Toyota to hold the premier category of the WEC. In addition to the already confirmed two Japanese prototypes, of which a new version is rumored for 2023will also take part in the world championship the two Peugeots and the Ferrarisas well as the Porsche 963 compliant with LMDh regulations, the management of which on the track will be entrusted to the Jota team. In addition to the nine cars already mentioned, Cadillac will field a single V-LMDh in the WEC, thus reaching ten full-time registered crews, with the possibility of a more extensive participation in Le Mans by the General Motors brand.

In view of the next season, there are also uncertainties about the possible presence of further brands. The organizers have already made it known that they are willing to accept the registration of Glickenhaus despite the absence in the last two stages of the 2022 championship. However, the Italian-American team will have to find the funds for a project that continues to be largely personally financed by Jim Glickhenaus on the impulse of his passion. Even more thorny is the situation of ByKolles, whose hypercar is ready for use but which must use a recognized car brand to register for the world championship. The choice fell on Vanwallbut there are ongoing legal disputes over ownership of the name.

If all the pieces of the puzzle fit together, in 2023 the WEC could boast a starting grid between ten and twelve hypercars, a figure that could potentially reach fifteen at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The numbers are set to grow further in 2024, the year in which the arrival of Lamborghini, BMW and Alpine. A growth of the premier class that questions the survival of the Lmp2, which as reported by the portal Sportscar365 they could be relegated to the European Le Mans Series only.