The rule currently allowing two or three drivers to race in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class could be changed for the 2025 season.

A potential rule change to require a three-driver roster is under discussion, in response to calls from teams and manufacturers following Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing’s decision to run a two-man lineup in this season’s 6-hour races.

“We are thinking about it, but you will have to wait for an answer,” said ACO president Pierre Fillon without going into further detail.

Vincent Vosse, whose Team WRT runs the BMW, LMDh in Hypercars, confirmed that his was one of the teams to raise the issue.

“I would like the rules to clearly state how many drivers have to run, whether two or three,” he told Motorsport.com. “Two drivers clearly offer an advantage in terms of track time and team strategy, but we have chosen to run three because that is the number needed for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most important race of the year.”

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Sam Hignett, team principal of Jota (which, pending official confirmation, will take over the Cadillac programme for 2025), suggested that the regulations should remain unchanged and the choice of two or three drivers left to the teams.

“Two drivers offer an advantage for six-hour races, there’s no doubt about it. But it’s necessary to be ready for Le Mans, which is why we’re running three. It’s a team decision and it should be left that way,” he said.

The rules for composing a Hypercar driver crew are currently loose, with the only caveat being that Bronzes are not allowed.

A rule change requiring teams to run three drivers would be accompanied by driving time rules for the WEC’s premier category.

At the moment, the only stipulation in the regulations regarding the amount of time a driver spends behind the wheel is a minimum of one hour to be eligible for championship points.

Ganassi’s decision to run Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn as a team in the 6-hour races aboard the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R reversed a trend in the WEC’s premier class that dates back to the series’ relaunch in 2012.

Since then, only five WEC races have been won by a two-driver lineup. Toyota entered Alex Wurz and Nicolas Lapierre at Interlagos and Shanghai that year, while Sebastien Buemi and Anthony Davidson ran as a duo for the second half of 2014 after Lapierre was dropped from the #8 Toyota lineup, winning at Fuji and Shanghai to clinch the LMP1 title.

This year Jota triumphed with his #12 Porsche 963 LMDh at Spa with Will Stevens and Callum Ilott, when Norman Nato was unavailable due to Formula E commitments in Berlin.