Alpine has finally revealed the A424 which will take part in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.
It is the first time that the French company's LMDh hybrid prototype appears in its definitive form, after the presentation in a 1:1 scale sketch/model version which took place last June at Le Mans and the subsequent development tests which modified it into several points.
The name, first of all, from which the letter 'β' has been removed to simplify identification, maintaining a symbolic link with the past and showing the ambitions of the brand: A is the letter that Alpine uses for the nomenclature of its vehicles, the 4 symbolizes the tradition of endurance cars and the 24 could only be the reference to the 24h of Le Mans and the debut year, 2024.
Since last summer, around 15,000 km have been put together, as stated by the Vice President, Bruno Famin, who also underlined that he had not suffered from any particular and serious technical problems on the French manufacturer's car.
#35 Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg, #36 Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Mick Schumacher
Photo by: Alpine
The outings on the track also helped the work team to modify some parts. Antony Villain, Alpine design director, gave the so-called 'LA' by incorporating the stylistic features of the production cars into the A424, as required by the LMDh regulation.
Together with Raphaël Linari, Alpine's chief designer for exteriors and racing, the design team made full use of the possibilities and this can be seen in the truly aggressive front end – which vaguely takes up an idea already seen on the Acura, with a wing which crosses the tip of the nose in the upper part – while at the rear the lights are A-shaped arrows.
The renewed sides are inspired by those of the Alpenglow, the concept car presented some time ago, while compared to the basic version many further changes have been made, such as the front splitter and the aerodynamic appendages fixed to the sides under the headlights, all remodeled after the tests integrating the various systems.
Built on an Oreca chassis, the Alpine A424 was approved by the FIA and IMSA with slightly different dimensions compared to the first version that went on the track, still featuring a 3.4-litre V6 engine developed in Viry-Châtillon and combined with the common hybrid system for the category.
To summarize the long journey undertaken, the French team has chosen 24 (another significant number) key moments of this ambitious program, listed below in order.
Alpine A424 Hypercar
Photo by: Alpine
October 5, 2021
Alpine announces its entry into the Hypercar/LMDh category starting from 2024.
November 2021
The Design Office draws up the first sketches of the Alpine A424.
January 2022
Viry-Châtillon begins his first studies with Oreca and Mecachrome.
July 2022
Alpine and Oreca begin the first aerodynamic tests.
December 2022
First engine runs in Viry-Châtillon.
May 2023
First engine/gearbox tests on the Viry-Châtillon test benches.
June 9, 2023
Alpine presents the A424_β at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
July 5, 2023
First start-up of the Alpine A424 in Signes.
July 12, 2023
First simulation sessions with Nicolas Lapierre
August 2, 2023
First outing at low speed with Nicolas Lapierre
August 21, 2023
Shakedown at Le Castellet airport
22-24 August 2023
First test session at Paul Ricard
19-20 September 2023
Next test on the Lurcy-Lévis circuit
27-28 September 2023
Tuning and aerodynamic work at Motorland Aragón
17-19 October 2023
Test session focused on hybrid, differential and tires in Jerez
15-16 November 2023
Thirty hour endurance test session in Aragón
Mid-November 2023
First official IMSA homologation tests in the Windshear wind tunnel
November 22, 2023
Alpine reveals the six drivers for the 2024 season
12-13 December 2023
First test session with two Alpine A424s in Portimão
End of December 2023
FIA homologation finalized in Valleiry
2-4 February 2024
Test session with the Alpine A424 in official livery in Barcelona
February 7, 2024
Official presentation of the Alpine A424
February 24, 2024
Prologue of the FIA WEC in Qatar
March 2, 2024
First race for the Alpine A424 at the 1,812 kilometers of Qatar
Alpine A424
Photo by: Alpine
ALPINE A424 LMDh – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET
|CHASSIS
|Structure
|Honeycomb carbon shell
|Car body
|Carbon
|Suspensions
|Double triangle push-rod
|Steering
|Electric power steering
|Length
|5,088 mm
|Length
|1,992 mm
|Height
|1,055 mm
|Step
|3,148 mm
|Mass
|1,030 kg (according to BoP)
|MOTOR
|Configuration
|95° single-turbo V6
|Displacement
|3.4 litres
|Power
|Approximately 500 kW / 675 hp (according to BoP)
|Maximum speed
|Approximately 9,000 rpm
|Hybrid System
|Bosch standard / +30-50 kW depending on the slopes / -170 kW
|Lubrication
|Dry sump/multi-stage oil pump
|Electronic control unit
|Marelli
|TRANSMISSION
|Brand
|Xtrac
|Guy
|Longitudinal
|Gearshift
|Steering wheel selector and pneumatic control
|Relationships
|7 + reverse
|WHEELS
|Front tyres
|Michelin 29-71/R18
|Rear tires
|Michelin 34-71/R18
|Front rims
|12.5''x18''
|Rear rims
|14''x18'
|BRAKING SYSTEM
|Discs
|Coal Industries ventilated carbon
|Pliers
|6-piston monobloc
|SAFETY
|Belt
|Six-point, suitable for the Hans® system
|Reservoir
|Rubber safety tank with built-in reserve system
Watch: WEC Videos | Alpine presentation: the A424 LMDh
#WEC #Alpine #changed #technical #sheet #A424
Leave a Reply