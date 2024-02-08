Alpine has finally revealed the A424 which will take part in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

It is the first time that the French company's LMDh hybrid prototype appears in its definitive form, after the presentation in a 1:1 scale sketch/model version which took place last June at Le Mans and the subsequent development tests which modified it into several points.

The name, first of all, from which the letter 'β' has been removed to simplify identification, maintaining a symbolic link with the past and showing the ambitions of the brand: A is the letter that Alpine uses for the nomenclature of its vehicles, the 4 symbolizes the tradition of endurance cars and the 24 could only be the reference to the 24h of Le Mans and the debut year, 2024.

Since last summer, around 15,000 km have been put together, as stated by the Vice President, Bruno Famin, who also underlined that he had not suffered from any particular and serious technical problems on the French manufacturer's car.

#35 Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg, #36 Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Mick Schumacher Photo by: Alpine

The outings on the track also helped the work team to modify some parts. Antony Villain, Alpine design director, gave the so-called 'LA' by incorporating the stylistic features of the production cars into the A424, as required by the LMDh regulation.

Together with Raphaël Linari, Alpine's chief designer for exteriors and racing, the design team made full use of the possibilities and this can be seen in the truly aggressive front end – which vaguely takes up an idea already seen on the Acura, with a wing which crosses the tip of the nose in the upper part – while at the rear the lights are A-shaped arrows.

The renewed sides are inspired by those of the Alpenglow, the concept car presented some time ago, while compared to the basic version many further changes have been made, such as the front splitter and the aerodynamic appendages fixed to the sides under the headlights, all remodeled after the tests integrating the various systems.

Built on an Oreca chassis, the Alpine A424 was approved by the FIA ​​and IMSA with slightly different dimensions compared to the first version that went on the track, still featuring a 3.4-litre V6 engine developed in Viry-Châtillon and combined with the common hybrid system for the category.

To summarize the long journey undertaken, the French team has chosen 24 (another significant number) key moments of this ambitious program, listed below in order.

Alpine A424 Hypercar Photo by: Alpine

October 5, 2021

Alpine announces its entry into the Hypercar/LMDh category starting from 2024.

November 2021

The Design Office draws up the first sketches of the Alpine A424.

January 2022

Viry-Châtillon begins his first studies with Oreca and Mecachrome.

July 2022

Alpine and Oreca begin the first aerodynamic tests.

December 2022

First engine runs in Viry-Châtillon.

May 2023

First engine/gearbox tests on the Viry-Châtillon test benches.

June 9, 2023

Alpine presents the A424_β at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

July 5, 2023

First start-up of the Alpine A424 in Signes.

July 12, 2023

First simulation sessions with Nicolas Lapierre

August 2, 2023

First outing at low speed with Nicolas Lapierre

August 21, 2023

Shakedown at Le Castellet airport

22-24 August 2023

First test session at Paul Ricard

19-20 September 2023

Next test on the Lurcy-Lévis circuit

27-28 September 2023

Tuning and aerodynamic work at Motorland Aragón

17-19 October 2023

Test session focused on hybrid, differential and tires in Jerez

15-16 November 2023

Thirty hour endurance test session in Aragón

Mid-November 2023

First official IMSA homologation tests in the Windshear wind tunnel

November 22, 2023

Alpine reveals the six drivers for the 2024 season

12-13 December 2023

First test session with two Alpine A424s in Portimão

End of December 2023

FIA homologation finalized in Valleiry

2-4 February 2024

Test session with the Alpine A424 in official livery in Barcelona

February 7, 2024

Official presentation of the Alpine A424

February 24, 2024

Prologue of the FIA ​​WEC in Qatar

March 2, 2024

First race for the Alpine A424 at the 1,812 kilometers of Qatar

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

ALPINE A424 LMDh – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

CHASSIS Structure Honeycomb carbon shell Car body Carbon Suspensions Double triangle push-rod Steering Electric power steering Length 5,088 mm Length 1,992 mm Height 1,055 mm Step 3,148 mm Mass 1,030 kg (according to BoP)

MOTOR Configuration 95° single-turbo V6 Displacement 3.4 litres Power

Approximately 500 kW / 675 hp (according to BoP) Maximum speed Approximately 9,000 rpm Hybrid System

Bosch standard / +30-50 kW depending on the slopes / -170 kW Lubrication Dry sump/multi-stage oil pump Electronic control unit Marelli

TRANSMISSION Brand Xtrac Guy Longitudinal Gearshift Steering wheel selector and pneumatic control Relationships 7 + reverse

WHEELS Front tyres Michelin 29-71/R18 Rear tires Michelin 34-71/R18 Front rims 12.5''x18'' Rear rims 14''x18'

BRAKING SYSTEM Discs Coal Industries ventilated carbon Pliers 6-piston monobloc

SAFETY Belt Six-point, suitable for the Hans® system Reservoir Rubber safety tank with built-in reserve system

