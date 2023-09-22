In a move revealed Thursday, Honda Performance Development, the motorsports division of Santa Clarita, Calif.-based American Honda Motor Co., will join with Japan’s Honda Racing Corporation to become HRC US.

The aim is to have a single global HRC entity boasting combined experience ahead of Honda’s return to Formula 1 in 2026 with Aston Martin. With three F1 races held in America – in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas – the new HRC US will also be involved in F1 powertrain development and race support from 2026.

HPD was founded in 1993 to produce engines for the IndyCar Series and has achieved 280 victories in 510 races, including 15 victories in the Indy 500. In recent years, it has expanded its range of engines and powertrains for F1.

In recent years, it has expanded its activities to include IMSA SportsCar Championship competition, achieving three IMSA manufacturer, driver and team titles since 2018 and three consecutive victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Partnering with HRC in Japan means that HPD’s program with the Acura ARX-06, which races in the GTP class in IMSA, will have an easier path to becoming a Honda or Acura WEC and Le Mans project. Together with its works team, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global, this points to a potential program outside the United States in 2025, which was an obstacle in the previous setup due to HPD’s limited mandate within North America.

“Our goal is to grow the HRC brand and support the success of our racing activities, and we believe that uniting Honda motorsports globally as one racing organization will help achieve this goal,” said Koji Watanabe, president by HRC Japan.

“Our race engineers in the US and Japan will be stronger together and I am very happy to welcome our US partners to the HRC team.”

Koji Watanabe, HRC Racing, and David Salters, HRC US Photo credit: Honda

David Salters, the president of HPD who will take on the same role as HRC US, added: “Honda’s racing legacy is unmatched and for the past 30 years the talented men and women of HPD have contributed to this success in the United States United”.

“We are excited and very proud to join forces with our friends and colleagues at HRC Japan and represent Honda Racing as a global sports organization. We will continue to challenge ourselves in U.S. motorsports operations as we develop our people and technology to compete on a rapidly evolving global motorsport stage.”

The 2024 Daytona 24 Hours on January 27-28 will be the inaugural race for the new HRC US, with Acura ARX-06 LMDhs sporting the HRC logo as part of their liveries.

But the possibility of racing the car worldwide in the WEC and at Le Mans has long been a subject of discussion. “We have always been very clear: we must look to the WEC. We have an extraordinary ARX-06, the result of the work of our team, [del partner per il telaio] ORECA and our race teams who did an amazing job. So, we are excited about it and it is a suitable project to enter the WEC,” Salters said.

“We’ve always said it has to make sense from a commercial, branding and marketing point of view. For me it’s very important that it makes sense from a competitive point of view. We don’t go racing to not be competitive – it’s too difficult! “

“Now there is a more formal context to evaluate them, because we all look at global motorsport, but the boundary conditions are still the same and we have to evaluate whether it makes sense, and we will do our due diligence to see what makes sense for our company and our people.”

As for the timing of a move to WEC competition, Salters ruled out talk of a 2024 schedule and said: “It hasn’t been outlined, so we’re constantly working on these things to see what makes sense to do in the future. We’re evaluating future strategies and at the moment we don’t have certain times, but we are seriously evaluating the matter.”