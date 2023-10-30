The 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship comes to an end with the 8h of Bahrain, which from 2 to 4 November will see the awarding of the last World titles on the Sakhir track.

In the Hypercar Class, after the triumph in the Constructors’ Championship, Toyota wants to close the circle by winning the championship in the drivers’ classification, where the crew of the GR010 Hybrid #8 formed by Buemi/Hartley/Hirakawa is the leader with 133 points, followed 118 behind the boys of #7 Loez/Kobayashi/Conway.

But as there are still 39 points up for grabs between Qualifying and the race, the Ferraris are not left out and the best placed 499P currently is the #51 of the Le Mans heroes, Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi, who with 102 under their belts still have one little hope of success.

Hopes that are dwindling, but not completely exhausted, also for Fuoco/Nielsen/Molina on board the AF Corse #50 Ferrari, but the challenge will be even more complicated if we look at the new Balance of Performance, in which the LMDh of Cadillac and Porsche have had a weight reduction and therefore cannot be underestimated.

If in the LMGTE AM Class the final catwalk led by the Corvette Champions for the GT specification cars of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche, in the LMP2 everything is still wide open and the spotlight will be on Delétraz/Kubica/Andrade, who with the Oreca # 41 of Team WRT lead the proceedings with 135 points, followed at 102 by Costa/Scherer/Smiechowski (#34 Inter Europol Competition) and at 101 by Lubin/Hanson/Pierson with the #23 of United Autosports.

Among other things, this is also the last appearance in the series for these vehicles, given that from 2024 we will only see them in action at the 24h of Le Mans and in other championships, so the one in the desert will be a worthy and fitting farewell to one of the most successful and longest-lasting prototype categories in history, awaiting the evolution scheduled for 2025.

Photo by: Andy Chan Start of the race

The program

As per tradition, the 8h of Bahrain takes place on Saturday, starting in broad daylight and closing in the middle of the night, so track activities begin on Thursday with the first two Free Practice sessions, followed by Free Practice 3 and Qualifying on Friday , to then arrive on Saturday at the most awaited appointment.

Taking into account the 2 hour time difference that separates us from Sakhir, let’s see what the program is according to Italian timetables.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images #83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera, #56 Project 1 – AO Porsche 911 RSR – 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli, #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Christian Ried, Mikkel Pedersen, Julien Andlauer

FIA WEC 2023: how can I watch the 8h of Bahrain

The entire World Endurance Championship is visible on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, plus Discovery+, Sky Sport Max, as well as on the brand new fiawec.tv website (also available via application) where the livetiming, also available on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel, live.fiawec.com.

As always happens with the FIA ​​WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but can be followed via livetiming. Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3, followed by Qualifying and the Race. Here’s where and how we can see the activities on the track:

Thursday 2 November

Free Practice 1: 10.15am-11.45am (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 3.30pm-5.00pm (Livetiming only)

Friday 3 November

Free Practice 3: 10.00-11.00 (Livetiming, live on the Eurosport app, Discovery+, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying: from 2.15pm (Livetiming, live on the Eurosport app, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 4 November

Race: 12.00-20.00 (Livetiming, live on the Eurosport app, Eurosport 1, Discovery+, Sky Sport Max and fiawec.tv)