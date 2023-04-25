The protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship are back in action in Belgium for the third stage of the 2023 season, the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps.

The Belgian one is a very important challenge because in fact it will serve to better understand the values ​​in the field in view of the 24h of Le Mans in June and for the rest of the year, which began in Sebring in mid-March and continued a couple of weeks ago in Portimao.

In both cases the Toyota GR010 Hybrids dominated the scene and even on the legendary Ardennes track they are ready to replicate the performances already seen in Florida and Portugal, but in the Hypercar Class it will also be interesting to understand how the Ferrari-Cadillac-Porsche trio will place, given that until now the 499P, 963 and V-Series.R have fought almost on equal terms.

Something more is also expected from Peugeot, which on the Algarve track for the first time had no technical problems and is therefore now being called upon to make a qualitative leap in terms of performance, something the more backward Glickenhaus and Vanwall need.

In Class LMP2 the challenge between the Oreca 07-Gibson prepared by Jota, Prema, United Autosports and Team WRT is repeated, while in LMGTE AM there will be fun in the confrontation between the leader Corvette, Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin, the latter with the novelty of the Heart Of Racing team making its debut in place of Paul Dalla Lana’s NorthWest AMR, who retired from activities at the beginning of the week.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2023: the times of the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps

On the grandiose 7km course that winds through the Ardennes this time the activities are brought forward by a day; laps begin on Thursday with the first Free Practice, followed by Friday Qualifying which will determine the starting grid for Saturday’s race.

The time zone is the European one, so there are no discrepancies with Italy. Here’s what the times will be according to the official schedule.

Thursday 27 April

Free Practice 1: 11.30-13.00

Free Practice 2: 4.20pm-5.50pm

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 3: 11am-12pm

LMGTE AM qualifications: 17:00-17:15

LMP2 Qualifiers: 17:25-17:40

HYPERCAR qualifications: 17:50-18:05

Saturday 29th April

Race: 12.45 (6 hours)

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2023: how can I see the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps

The entire Endurance World Championship is available on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, plus Discovery+, Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) as well as on the brand new fiawec.tv site (also available via application) in which livetiming is also available, which can also be consulted on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel, live.fiawec.com.

As always happens for the FIA ​​WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not go live on TV, but can be followed via live timing. Live coverage starts with Practice 3, followed by Qualifying and the Race. Here’s where and how we can see the activities on the track:

Thursday 27 April

Free Practice 1: 11.30-13.00 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 4.20pm-5.50pm (Livetiming only)

Friday 28th April

Free Practice 3: 11.00-12.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+, FIA WEC YouTube channel and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying: from 17.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Saturday 29th April

Race: 12.45 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Eurosport 2, Discovery+, Sky Sport Arena and fiawec.tv)

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa-Francorchamps: Entry List

FIA WEC – 6h of Spa-Francorchamps: Programme