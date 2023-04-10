Exactly one month after the first event that opened the 2023 season, the protagonists of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship are back in action in Portugal for the second stage, the 6h of Portimão.

In fact, it runs for a couple of hours less than the Sebring 1000 Miles we saw in mid-March, but the show will not fail and obviously the hunt is all for the Toyotas that have literally dominated in Florida.

The GR010 Hybrids took advantage of the two-year advantage over their rivals to win overall success and in the Hypercar Class, where Ferrari is called to confirm the excellent things shown at its debut with the 499P, author of the Pole Position in the United States followed from a nice third place signed by the #50 of Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen.

Watch out for the Cadillac though, which fought against the Reds finishing fourth in its home race, while the Porsche will be called to a prompt redemption given that the 963s at Sebring definitely disappointed expectations. Hopefully Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall can also strike a blow to increase the show in the category.

In the LMP2 Class the lights will obviously be on the Oreca 07-Gibson prepared by Jota, Prema, United Autosports and Team WRT, while in LMGTE AM there will be fun in the confrontation between Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin for a success that will certainly be disputed until at the last metre.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2023: the times of the 6h of Portimão (Italian time)

At the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (4.684km) running starts on Friday with the first Free Practice, followed by Saturday’s Qualifying which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The Portuguese time zone sees Italy 60′ ahead, so here are the timetables for track activities for our country.

Friday 14th April

Free Practice 1: 11:30-13:00

Free Practice 2: 16.30-18.00

Saturday 15th April

Free Practice 3: 12:15-13:15

LMGTE AM qualifications: 16:30-16:45

LMP2 qualifications: 16:55-17:10

HYPERCAR qualifications: 17:20-17:35

Sunday 2nd April

Race: 1.00pm (6 hours)

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 – Gibson: Joshua Pierson, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

FIA WEC 2023: how can I see the 6h of Portimão

The entire Endurance World Championship is available on Eurosport – Sky channel 211 – and the related application or website, Sky Sport F1 (channel 207) as well as on the brand new fiawec.tv site (also available via application) in which it is also available live timing, which can also be consulted on the official website of the timekeeper AlKamel, live.fiawec.com.

As always happens for the FIA ​​WEC sessions, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not go live on TV, but can be followed via live timing. Live coverage begins with Practice 3, followed by Qualifying and the Race. Here’s where and how we can see the activities on the track:

Friday 14th April

Free Practice 1: 11:30-13:00 (Livetiming only)

Free Practice 2: 16.30-18.00 (Livetiming only)

Saturday 15th April

Free Practice 3: 12:15-13:15 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport and fiawec.tv)

Qualifying: from 4.30pm (Livetiming, live on Eurosport and fiawec.tv)

Sunday 2nd April

Race: 13.00 (Livetiming, live on Eurosport, Eurosport 2, Sky Sport F1 and fiawec.tv)

FIA WEC – 6h of Portimão: The official programme